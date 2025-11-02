Black Friday Tablet Deals Drop Early: Lenovo’s 2025 Idea Tab Plus $199, iPad 11-Inch $299

We're already into November and that means Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are right around the bend. However, don't feel like you have to wait a few more weeks to score a great bargain. The discounts are coming in fast and furious as retailers get an increasingly early start on the annual sales bonanza, and if you're in the market for a tablet, you have a handful of enticing options.
Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Tablet Is $70 Off
One deal that caught our eye is Lenovo's Idea Tab Plus tablet
shown above, which is discounted to $199.99 at Best Buy (save $70)
. This is one of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals during its weekend of savings, and a countdown timer on the product page indicates the sale will end tonight (technically tomorrow) at 1:00 a.m. EST. It's also the same tablet we saw in person
a few weeks ago at IFA 2025.
So, what's on tap? The Idea Tab Plus is an Android slate built around a 12.1-inch IPS display with a 2560x1600 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits of brightness, and multi-touch support. It's powered by a 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 6400 system-on-chip (SoC) and 8GB of LPDDR4X memory. It also sports 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
You get a pair of cameras on this tablet, including an 8-megapixel fixed focus shooter on the front and a 13MP lens with autofocus on the rear. Other specs include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, support for 45W quick charging, four speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, a microSD card slot, and a USB Type-C (480Mbps) port.
It's a solid deal on a newly minted Android tablet. Alternatively, you can grab the Idea Tab Plus with Lenovo Pen (stylus)
for $219.99 direct from Lenovo
.
Apple iPad With A16 For $299
For those of you were prefer Apple's ecosystem over Android, you can score Apple's 11-inch iPad (128GB)
for $299 at Amazon (14% off)
right now. This is the latest version of the base iPad, and also one of the most affordable iPad options out there.
It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS display with a 2360x1640 resolution and 500 nits of max brightness. Apple's custom A16 chip powers the show, which wields a 5-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 3 efficiency cores, a 4-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine.
You get dual cameras on this tablet as well, including a 12MP landscape camera on the front and a 12MP wide-angle lens on the rear. Other features include Touch ID support, USB-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, landscape stereo speakers, and Apple Pencil (USB-C and/or first generation) support (sold separately).
Here are some more notable tablet deals...