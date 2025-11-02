Black Friday Tablet Deals Drop Early: Lenovo’s 2025 Idea Tab Plus $199, iPad 11-Inch $299





We're already into November and that means Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are right around the bend. However, don't feel like you have to wait a few more weeks to score a great bargain. The discounts are coming in fast and furious as retailers get an increasingly early start on the annual sales bonanza, and if you're in the market for a tablet, you have a handful of enticing options.

Lenovo Idea Tab Plus Tablet Is $70 Off





Lenovo's Idea Tab Plus tablet shown above, which is discounted to $199.99 at Best Buy (save $70). This is one of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals during its weekend of savings, and a countdown timer on the product page indicates the sale will end tonight (technically tomorrow) at 1:00 a.m. EST. It's also the same tablet One deal that caught our eye isshown above, which is discounted to. This is one of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals during its weekend of savings, and a countdown timer on the product page indicates the sale will end tonight (technically tomorrow) at 1:00 a.m. EST. It's also the same tablet we saw in person a few weeks ago at IFA 2025.





So, what's on tap? The Idea Tab Plus is an Android slate built around a 12.1-inch IPS display with a 2560x1600 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits of brightness, and multi-touch support. It's powered by a 2.5GHz MediaTek Dimensity 6400 system-on-chip (SoC) and 8GB of LPDDR4X memory. It also sports 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.





You get a pair of cameras on this tablet, including an 8-megapixel fixed focus shooter on the front and a 13MP lens with autofocus on the rear. Other specs include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, support for 45W quick charging, four speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, a microSD card slot, and a USB Type-C (480Mbps) port.





Idea Tab Plus with Lenovo Pen (stylus) for $219.99 direct from Lenovo. It's a solid deal on a newly minted Android tablet. Alternatively, you can grab thefor

Apple iPad With A16 For $299









Apple's 11-inch iPad (128GB) for $299 at Amazon (14% off) right now. This is the latest version of the base iPad, and also one of the most affordable iPad options out there. For those of you were prefer Apple's ecosystem over Android, you can scoreforright now. This is the latest version of the base iPad, and also one of the most affordable iPad options out there.





It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS display with a 2360x1640 resolution and 500 nits of max brightness. Apple's custom A16 chip powers the show, which wields a 5-core CPU with 2 performance cores and 3 efficiency cores, a 4-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine.





You get dual cameras on this tablet as well, including a 12MP landscape camera on the front and a 12MP wide-angle lens on the rear. Other features include Touch ID support, USB-C connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 support, landscape stereo speakers, and Apple Pencil (USB-C and/or first generation) support (sold separately).





