LEGO Optimus Prime Falls To All-Time Low On Amazon, Star Wars Sets On Sale Too
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, be sure to take advantage of some amazing deals on LEGO Building Sets for both kids and adults, before Black Friday. There are more than a few Star Wars-inspired builds, and a very cool Optimus Prime that could transform any Christmas into a spectacular one.
LEGO form. The leader of the Autobots also comes with a variety of accessories, such as Autobot Matrix of Leadership, an Energon axe, an Energon cube, and a jetpack. If you have a Transformer fan on your shopping list, this is a surefire bet to bring a smile to their face. You can pick up Optimus Prime for $144.99.
$55.99.
$7.99.
$47.99.
Be sure to check out a few other great deals on LEGO Star Wars Building Sets right now as well:
- LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama Building Set for Adults $71.99
- LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama Building Set for Adults $55.99
- LEGO Star Wars OBI-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Starfighter Building Toy Set for Kids $23.99
- LEGO Star Wars OBI-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader Building Toy Set for Ages 8+ $39.99
- LEGO Star Wars Hoth at-ST Building Set for Ages 9+ $39.99
- LEGO Star Wars Dark Trooper Attack Building Set for Ages 8+ $27.99
- LEGO Star Wars at-ST Toy Building Set for Ages 4+
- LEGO Star Wars Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet Building Set for Adults $55.99