LEGO Optimus Prime Falls To All-Time Low On Amazon, Star Wars Sets On Sale Too

by Tim SweezyTuesday, November 22, 2022, 12:41 PM EDT
With the holiday shopping season in full swing, be sure to take advantage of some amazing deals on LEGO Building Sets for both kids and adults, before Black Friday. There are more than a few Star Wars-inspired builds, and a very cool Optimus Prime that could transform any Christmas into a spectacular one.

Have that special someone on your list roll out as Optimus Prime this holiday season. This 1,508-piece LEGO set is an ideal present for the kid in all of us. Optimus converts from robot to vehicle, just like the beloved original, but in LEGO form. The leader of the Autobots also comes with a variety of accessories, such as Autobot Matrix of Leadership, an Energon axe, an Energon cube, and a jetpack. If you have a Transformer fan on your shopping list, this is a surefire bet to bring a smile to their face. You can pick up Optimus Prime for $144.99.

Perhaps there is a Star Wars fan you are shopping for this holiday season. If so, there are a plethora of LEGO sets to choose from. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet Building Set is perfect for the adult in your life that lives and breathes in a galaxy far, far away. This 584-piece set is a detailed recreation of The Mandalorian's helmet, and pays tribute to the legendary bounty hunter. This LEGO build is perfect for showcasing one's love for the world of Star Wars. The Mandalorian Helmet set is only $55.99.

If you are looking for a gift that is more age-appropriate for a child, then perhaps LEGO's Star Wars The Razor Crest Microfighter is what you are seeking. This 98-piece set gives kids the ability to use their imagination and launch their own Star Wars missions. The set comes with a mini-figure that has The Mandalorian Season 2 outfit decoration and a blaster pistol and jetpack. You can pick up the Microfighter for just $7.99.

For the slightly older child on your list, the LEGO Stars Wars The Book of Boba Fett: The Mandalorian's N-1 Starfighter Building Set could fit the bill. The 412-piece set comes with an assortment of mini-figures, a spring-loaded shooter, and more. This LEGO set is ideal for kids ages 9 and up. This incredible set is available fo $47.99.

Be sure to check out a few other great deals on LEGO Star Wars Building Sets right now as well:
