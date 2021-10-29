Leaked Meta Smartwatch Image Highlights A Major Feature That Will Make Apple Jealous





The company formerly known as Facebook could be working on a Meta smartwatch. According to an image that has surfaced online, the device could have Apple rethinking its own smartwatch design to match its phones and revamped Macbook Pro laptops

The Ray-Ban Stories glasses will also have three microphones built into them to capture all the audio surrounding at any time. A hard-wired LED is suppose to light up to let people know when you are taking photos or video of them. It is not certain if this feature will also include when recording audio. Also, Ray-Ban and Meta may want to get their video editors on getting the company name right when showing what company Mark Zuckerberg owns in the trailer for the product.







