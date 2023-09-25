Leak Reveals MSI Motherboard With 'Beyond 6GHz' OC Setting For Raptor Lake Refresh





According to those same leaks, the top-end Core i9-14900K will be a very close cousin of the currently-available Core i9-13900KS in that it will ship with a 6.0 GHz maximum clock rate. Like the Core i9-13900KS, it will rely upon Thermal Velocity Boost to get there, which means you're going to need some seriously capable cooling on top of a certain sort of workload if you want to actually see that 6.0 GHz number. Still, that means it will be the first CPU to launch with a 6 GHz clock rate that isn't part of a special limited "KS" series.





Well, if you're not satisfied with 6 GHz, it looks like MSI's high-end motherboards will have a one-click option to take you beyond 6 GHz. That information comes via the above screenshot, which originates with frequent leaker chi11eddog, also known as the difficult-to-type @g01d3nm4ng0 on Twitter. The leaker says that the screenshot is from an MSI MEG Z790 ACE MAX, and that it depicts an option likely intended for 14th-generation CPUs.









Hopefully Intel has made some process optimizations between the release of its 13th-generation processors and the new series. The Core i9-13900K is already extremely difficult to keep cool under an all-core workload, and we expect the KS isn't any easier. The Core i9-14900K seems to increase clock rates on both the P-cores and the E-cores slightly, so we expect that its 125W TDP is Intel having a little giggle. Remember, these aren't fabricated on a new process or anything.





MSI MEG Z790 ACE MAX motherboard