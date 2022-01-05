Lawsuit Alleges Google Pays Apple Not To Compete In Search Engine Business





On January 3rd, the Alioto Law Firm provided information about a class action antitrust case with claims against both Google and Apple, along with the chief executive officers of both companies. The complaint alleges that Google and Apple agreed that the latter would not compete with former in the internet search business.





The complaint lists that the agreement included; Google would share its search profits with Apple; Apple would give preferential treatment to Google for all Apple devices; regular secret meetings between both of the companies executives; annual multi-billion-dollar payments by Google to Apple were made for Apple not to compete in the search business; suppression of the competition of smaller competitors and foreclosing competitors from the search market; and acquiring actual and potential competitors.



