Apple iPhone 14 May Finally Bring The Display Upgrade Android Users Have Enjoyed For Years





Even though the iPhone 13 only recently launched, rumors surrounding Apple’s next smartphone have already kicked into high gear. A new report claims the Cupertino-based tech giant will launch four new handsets in 2022, some including a 120Hz LTPO display.

The information comes just days after LG announced it had produced the 120Hz LTPO display panels and obtained a sizable order from Apple for the screens. Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) displays are a special kind of backplane technology designed for OLED screens.

Prior to the launch of the iPhone 13, analysts believed Apple was ready to release handsets using LTPO. Rumors of Apple sourcing the displays from Samsung circulated. These, of course, never became reality.

Apple actually developed the technology, and has been using it in the Apple Watch since the Series 4 models. The backplane is crucial to the Apple Watch Series 5 and later being able to offer an always-on display solution without killing battery life.

Since its introduction, LTPO has found its way into such flagship smartphones as the Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9 Pro. These handsets take advantage of the low energy consumption offered by LTPO to provide 120Hz refresh rates. Without LTPO, Android devices with such fast refresh rates would drain their batteries astonishingly fast.

According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple will utilize LTPO technology on all iPhone 14 models. Not all industry analysts agree, predicting instead that the standard iPhone 14 and budget-friendly iPhone 14 Max (a larger-sized successor to the iPhone 13 mini) will stick with 60Hz displays.

Other predictions about the next iPhone generation suggest the higher-end models will offer a triple-lens rear camera system with a 48MP wide lens along with 12MP ultra wide and telephoto lenses. TF International Securities analyst Minc-Chi Kuo claimed earlier the 48MP lens will support video recording in 8K resolution.

Most agree, though, that there will be four models of the iPhone 14 released in September 2022. These will include the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Pro and Pro Max models, according to Pu, will be equipped with 8GB of memory, an increase over the 6GB found in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro models.