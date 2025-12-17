Lawsuit Accuses LG, Samsung, Sony, Hisense & TCL TVs Of Spying On Users





The filing states that central to this data-mining problem is Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) , which is used in TVs to capture digital fingerprints of whatever is being displayed on the screen in real-time. It does not matter if a family is watching a live news broadcast, playing a video game, or streaming a private video via a connected device, as the claimant asserts that ACR identifies the content and reports it back to the manufacturer’s servers. By doing so, companies can build comprehensive profiles of users, which are then sold to advertisers and data brokers to facilitate hyper-targeted marketing.





Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton



Of note, Hisense and TCL are receiving a particularly sharp edge of the litigation with the Attorney General highlighting the companies' ties to the Chinese Communist Party . The lawsuit frames this specific instance of data collection as a national security concern, suggesting that a foreign government could potentially gain insight into the daily lives and preferences of American citizens through the sensors and software in their bedrooms and dens.





“Companies, especially those connected to the Chinese Communist Party, have no business illegally recording Americans’ devices inside their own homes,” said AG Paxton.





Main photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Santeri Viinamäki



