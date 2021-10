Latest Chrome Update Thrashes Some Older SSDs For Dog Slow Performance

Chrome users are no strangers to the browser utilizing a large amount of disk space for swap files and system resources in general, while the browser is active. If you do a quick Google search for " Chrome using disk space " you will find the results are filled with posts from people who have experienced the pain of how Chrome hits their disk drives hard at times. However, in this case and on this specific machine and SSD combination, the browser had not been an issue before its latest update on October 19th to version 95.0.4638.54.As of right now, there is no clear reason as to why Chrome is causing this annihilation on some older SSDs. We will be on the lookout in the coming days for any information that may surface and will provide updates if any is found.If you are experiencing the same issue while using Chrome with an older SSD, it may be worth checking to see if using another browser fixes your problem. It is never a bad idea to check how the performance of your PC is affected by any browser you use, especially following an update.Let us know down in the comments if you have encountered this issue, or any other issue after the latest Chrome update.