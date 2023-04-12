The Last Of Us Patch Finally Exterminates Mouse Jitter On PC, PS5 Update Is Out Too
Little by little, developer Naughty Dog continues to chase away bugs that plagued the much-anticipated PC port of The Last Of Us Part I, which initially racked up a 'Mostly Negative' rating on Steam from disgruntled gamers. That rating has since improved to 'Mixed' out of more than 16,000 user reviews. More importantly, a series of patches have addressed some of the game's initial pain points, the latest of which purportedly resolves an issue with jittery mouse movements.
There are actually a couple of new patches available, including one for PC and another for PlayStation 5 players. On PC, the just-released version 1.0.2.1 patch is the fifth update in about a week and a half. The only thing mentioned in the release notes is a "highly requested improvement" for camera jitter when using mouse and keyboard controls.
That's okay because it means Naughty Dog is pushing out fixes for annoying issues as quickly as possible rather than sitting on bug resolutions and packaging them up in less frequent updates.
"We at Naughty Dog and our partners at Iron Galaxy are closely watching player reports to support future improvements and patches. We are actively optimizing, working on game stability, and implementing additional fixes which will all be included in regularly released future updates," Naughty Dog states.
Naughty Dog still calls out mouse/camera jitter in its list of known issues, though it hasn't been updated in a couple of days. Assuming that will be removed, here's what an updated list should look like...
- Loading shaders takes longer than expected
- Performance and stability is degraded while shaders are loading in the background
- Older graphics drivers leads to instability and/or graphical problems
- Game may be unable to boot despite meeting the minimum system requirements
- A potential memory leak
- Corrupted-appearing/neon textures in game
Mouse and camera jitter for some players, depending on hardware and display settingsFixed in Patch 1.02.1 [The Quarantine Zone] Playable characters and NPCs could randomly appear wetFixed in Patch 1.02 [The Quarantine Zone] Tess NPC may T-pose and floatFixed in Patch 1.02
One of those is an increase in the pump shotgun's base fire rate. Naughty Dog also adjust the timing of various checkpoints throughout the game and increased the consistency of companion characters rescuing players from grapples, to name just two.
The PS5 patch also includes a handful of accessibility improvements and adds an HBO in-game t-shirt cosmetic for Ellie.