NVIDIA Issues A GPU Hotfix To Address Last Of Us Crashes And Fixes For These Games

In addition to NVIDIA's hotfix, Naughty Dog announced a new version 1.0.1.7 patch is now live for The Last of Us Part 1. It addresses the following bugs on PC...

Fixed an issue which could cause the Xbox controller stick inputs to erroneously read as zeros for brief periods of time

Fixed an issue where the 'Reset to Default' function in the Graphics menu under Settings could make improper selections

Fixed an issue where the HUD performance monitors could impact performance when enabled

Fixed an issue where a crash could occur when using [ALT+ENTER] to toggle between Fullscreen and Windowed modes

Fixed an issue where a memory crash could occur during the transition from the end of the game into the credits sequence

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash while the game launched

Added additional crash report logs to provide further insight for developers

"We at Naughty Dog and our partners at Iron Galaxy are closely watching player reports to support future improvements and patches. We are actively optimizing, working on game stability, and implementing additional fixes which will all be included in regularly released future updates," Naughty Dog said





Naughty Dog and Sony have both been criticized for releasing what many gamers consider to be a shoddy port . The much-anticipated release on PC arrived with numerous frustrating issues, including random game crashes, long shader compile times, stuttering mouse movements, and other issues.





To be fair, not everyone is running issues on the PC port. However, the bugs affected enough people to result in an initially 'Mostly Negative' rating on Steam, which has since been upgrade to 'Mixed' as the result of continued patches.





Despite all the fixes, though, the list of known issues has grown since launch. The full list, which was updated within the past day, looks like this...