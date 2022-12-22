Last Minute Holiday Deals: ASUS ROG Laptop $600 Off, $200 Off Bose Soundbar And More
With a massive storm brewing throughout the mid-west as of this writing, it's going to be quite difficult for delivery services to distribute orders placed now in time for Christmas. Still, you might be able to do some additional holiday shopping and maybe get one or two items on time as deals are still happening each day. Better late than never, right? Check out a few of our favorite last minute catches below.
We'll start the list with the Fire HD 10 and Fire TV Stick 4K Entertainment Bundle, which we show at the top. The 10-inch tablet has an up to 12-hour battery life with a 1080p Full HD display and 3GB of RAM. Pack it along with the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K which has an up to 4K output and you can consume your entertainment to your hearts content wherever you are. The tablet alone is normally about $150, but this bundle is only $99.39, a discount of 50% and a savings of $100.59.
Maybe you're not into all those newfangled moving pictures and prefer the theater of the mind. In that case, may we suggest the Kindle Paperwhite 8GB model? This 6.8" display with an adjustable warm light supports up to 10 weeks of battery life, meaning you can probably finish a number of books before that battery finally needs a charge. It can sustain accidental immersion, so it's safe to read poolside if you've decided to travel south for the winter! Down 21% from the usual $139.99, this Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $109.99.
If you didn't travel south you will definitely want a reliable internet connection for any or all of your devices at home. While we can't speak to your home ISP's reliability, we can give you a home network recommendation. That is the Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 3-pack. This mesh router pack is designed to support up to 6,000 square feet and up to gigabit speeds to boot, assuming your other hardware can support it, of course. Still, you'll definitely want this if you need to curl up to your nearest fireplace or other source of heat during the winter months. You can pick up this excellent mesh network pack for only $389. That's 35% off and significantly cheaper than the usual $599!
There's no way for us to know what kind of TV you have, but we can tell you how you might improve your audio-listening experience. That improvement could come from the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 w/ Dolby Amos and Alexa. This device will provide you with a full engulfing audio experience without having to wire up your living room for surround sound. It has Bluetooth and even works with your favorite smart assistants. You can pick this sound bar for only $699, which saves you $200 from the usual $899.
Finally, we're gamers here and so we keep an eye on gaming laptops. That is why we believe this ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop is a great deal. This device holds an NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, 1TB SSD, and a 120Hz 1440p display. That is a lot of power in a portable package. This Zephyrus was customized in collaboration with Alan Walker to ensure it is perfect for mixing your own tracks. At $999 you'll be happy with this purchase, not only for the reason of a $600 lower price tag from the usual $1,599, but you likely won't need an upgrade for a while.
There are still many more deals to be had. Check out a couple more options we've found below: