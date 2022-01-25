Lenovo Laptop Rocking A Ryzen 9 6900HX Battles Alder Lake In Leaked Benchmark

AMD announced the Ryzen 6000 Series for laptops at CES 2022, and the presentation primarily focused on the new processors' graphics capabilities. That's no surprise to anyone who knows the score; the Ryzen 5000 Series for laptops was based on more or less the very same Zen 3 CPU cores, so the 6000 series is more of a refresh in that specific regard. AMD did make some refinements to these mobile CPUs in the 6000 series, but they had to do more with power savings and efficiency, versus all out performance.

The replacement of the aged Vega graphics architecture with the modern RDNA2 is certainly cause for celebration, as it brings along improved efficiency as well as advanced video encode and decode features. It's very likely that these "Rembrandt" processors will smash their competition in graphics workloads. It doesn't help against Intel's Alder Lake CPU attack, though; the blue team revealed its latest mobile CPUs at CES, too, and they're already smashing records left and right.





AMD was focused on graphics at CES 2022. Slide from AMD.













Meanwhile, Benchleaks found a second result for the same CPU, also in a Lenovo test platform, that scores a higher 1616 on single-core, but a slightly lower 9939 multi-core result.









Those results don't look bad against Intel's last-gen efforts, either. If we compare the leaked results to typical results for the Core i9-11900H (also an 8-core, 16-thread CPU with a maximum boost of 4.9 GHz and a 45W TDP), they look pretty good. Excluding some unusually-poor outlier results, the average single-core score for an 11900H is 1524, and the average multi-core score is 7873.





The three most-recent Core i9-12900H Geekbench 5 tests are faster than the average for this CPU.



