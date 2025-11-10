Lamborghini Temerario Super Trofeo Racer Drops Hybrid For Pure V8 Power





At the season-ending Lamborghini World Finals at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse division unveiled the design concept for the Temerario Super Trofeo, the new track weapon set to take over the Super Trofeo championships in 2027. This sixth model in the series marks a historic transition, as it replaces the wildly successful Huracán , retiring the 5.2-liter V10 for a downsized but potent 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.









While the road-going Temerario is a 907 horsepower plug-in hybrid , the Super Trofeo concept strips away any urge for electrification, focusing on a pure ICE. The result is a lighter, simpler, and more aggressively tuned machine that produces 641 horses. This V8 engine, designed and developed from the ground up in Sant'Agata Bolognese, sends everything astern via a six-speed sequential gearbox (versus the road car’s eight-speed dual-clutch unit).





The Temerario Super Trofeo is in fact a planned successor to the Temerario GT3, as the former shares major mechanical components including the chassis architecture and Hoer-developed sequential gearbox with its older sibling. Next March, the GT3 will debut at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring with around 585 horsepower (limited, under the Stéphane Ratel Organization ’s regulations). By contrast, the Super Trofeo isn't being developed with such restrictions, thus will be more powerful and roughly a second per lap quicker than the GT3.









The racer is built on an ALU/CFK (aluminum/carbon fiber-reinforced plastic) hybrid chassis plus a fully integrated FIA roll cage for safety. Technologically, it is a bespoke race car, fitted with an ABS braking system and a sophisticated 12-point adjustable traction control system, alongside hi-po components like a Capristo exhaust, KW suspension, and BMC air filters. The Temerario Super Trofeo also introduces Dinamica Infinity, a 100% PES mono-component non-woven suede on the dashboard, which will be a testing ground for the company's sustainability goals in its mainstream vehicles.



