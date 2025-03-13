Lamborghini’s First EV, The Lanzador Could Push 2000 HP And 980V Charging





Lamborghini's first EV could make quite a statement at your local country club. Not only will it look like a stormer (itself possibly based on the bonkers Lanzador concept), but imagine jetting from stop light to stop light with 2,000 horses on tap. Since the car is pegged for a 2030 launch, it'll benefit from the latest electricals as well: the EV will leapfrog current battery packs operating between 400-800 volts with a 980V architecture.







Even as auto manufacturers taper off their once-aggressive EV plans largely due to cooling global interest and adoption, some brands still see electrification either as the absolute way of the future ( Jaguar, anyone? ) or as the ultimate means of performance one-upmanship. Some brands believe that EVs are the next step in reaching potentially greater top speeds and bragging rights. Bugatti is reportedly readying its first full EV supercar (to replace the 1,800 horsepower hybrid Tourbillon). Ferrari's first EV is coming later this, too, although it's going to a fastback SUV-like vehicle. Knowing Ferrari, a flagship model shouldn't be that far behind either.













At the Volkswagen Group's annual media conference, Oliver Blume, chief executive officer, specifically called out Lamborghini , offering some details on its EV plans. Based on the Lanzador 2+2 GT concept from 2023, the unnamed EV will sit on a platform meant for the VW Group's performance and luxury brands. Blume said that the car will "use a platform that development of is being led by Porsche for Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini and Porsche, that will allow for up to 2000hp and 980 volts. It’s a very specific set-up for Lamborghini.”













No doubt, having a 980V electrical architecture would give the Lamborghini a leg up in terms of quick charging, power delivery, and improved efficiency. Some of the latest electric cars have started adopting 800V systems (versus the more common 400V). It should also be noted that a few EVs already use 900V architectures, such as the Lucid Air and Nio ET9.



