Jaguar Reveals EV Plans And Teases A Beastly 968 BHP Supercar





Jaguar has revealed the next phase of its all-EV plans that includes a 986 bhp (brake horsepower) flagship grand tourer. Called the I-type, the car is currently deep in the prototype phase and will look a lot like the polarizing Type 00 concept car shown off at the brand's big full-EV relaunch. If you thought Jaguar was kidding about that, it wasn't—the platform the I-type is based on won't accept ICE or hybrid setups whatsoever.





Jaguar I-type prototype. Credit: Jaguar





Rebranding is one thing, making products people want to buy is another. Jaguar made a big announcement last year when it said it will leave internal combustion behind and instead go full-in with an all-EV lineup. The plan was equally exciting and fresh, but fans and purists bemoaned the idea of the leaping cat losing its heritage. We don't really blame them, since the announcement consisted of a bunch of human models in haute couture clothing and the Type 00 concept car that looked like Fab 1 out of Thunderbirds on steroids.





In a recent interview on Autocar, Rawdon Glover, Jaguar Managing Director, revealed that the first production Jaguar GT could be called the I-type. Glover said that he's tested the car around a test track at 160 mph, due in part to the 986 bhp on tap (for the range-topping model). Pictures of the heavily camouflaged four-door GT shows a shape and cutouts remarkably similar to the Type 00, which Glover confirms. If anything, the silhouette of the real life version actually looks sleek and purposeful. The fastback roof-line complements the long hood, although we're curious if the hood will offer a larger than average frunk (for the overpriced bespoke luggage that Jaguar will sell you, of course).













Jaguar's new architecture is completely locked into supporting electrification. Slapping gas or hybrid powerplants just aren't in the cards, such is the company's belief in the growth of the EV market. Glover claims that "EV will be the right platform for us and the powertrain of choice" even as many luxury brands (such as Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volvo, Maserati, etc.) have cooled on their EV strategies . As it is, Jaguar is so tied into electrification that it's either do or die.



