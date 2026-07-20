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Kodak Unveils $35 Camera With Sliding Lens Cover For Ultra-Affordable Photography

by Aaron LeongMonday, July 20, 2026, 10:23 AM EDT
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Kodak is attempting to reclaim the burgeoning film photography market with the casual EC35, a 35mm point-and-shoot that pairs 1980s nostalgia with modern reliability, all for a smidge under $35. The perfect stocking stuffer for your teen? Quite possibly.

kodak group

Likely the most interesting part of the EC35 is its design. It draws heavy inspiration from the company's compact cameras of the late 1980s, complete with horizontal sliding cover that readies the camera when you snapping the cover open, as well as protects the lens and viewfinder when closed. It is small enough (for a film camera at 102 grams, 119 x 65 x 41.5 mm in size) to fit into a jacket pocket, which could make it perfect as a party camera for a generation accustomed to smartphone snaps but wanting the organic grain of physical film.

kodak top

Under the hood, Kodak has stripped away the complexities that often frustrate novices. The lens on the EC35 is as simple as it gets: there's a fixed-focus 25mm f/10 lens (so no autofocus hunting)—simply point, frame, and shoot. Sure, this limits the camera's utility for more precise macro work or shallow depth-of-field portraits, the EC35 excels at the simpler, more straight-forward things, like candid snapshots, social gatherings, and travel documentation where speed and simplicity are priorities.

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A built-in flash is included, which is powered by a single AA battery, although no word yet, for full nostalgia, if the flash takes a few seconds to recharge after each shot. That said, the battery is perhaps the camera’s most critical feature for its target demographic, whereby the EC35 is effectively a sustainable upgrade to the disposable camera or thrift-store find. Where single-use cameras end up in landfills after 27 exposures, the EC35 can be reloaded indefinitely. And compared to second-hand market film cameras, this Kodak is built to modern standards and has a warranty.

kodak film1

For the growing legion of Gen Z film enthusiasts, the appeal is clear: the EC35 removes the gear anxiety inherent in buying vintage electronics. There are no light seals to replace, no shutter speeds to calibrate, and no confusing menus to navigate. It is a $35 device meant for getting people to get from roll to print without overthinking the process.

Get a piece of Kodak nostalgia here:
  • Kodak EC35, camera only ($34.99)
  • Kodak EC35, camera & film bundle ($44.99)

Tags:  Kodak, photography, cameras, Film
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Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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