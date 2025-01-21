Fujiflim's Instax Wide Evo Camera Brings Old School Chops To Modern Photography
Fujifilm announced the latest addition to the Instax line called the Instax Wide Evo Hybrid Instant Camera. As the name implies, the new camera can snap ultra-wide angle photos thanks in part to the widest Instax lens ever (f/2.4, 16.67 mm equivalent). The "Hybrid" in the moniker also hints at the combination of instant camera functionality with digital imagining tech. The Wide Evo allows photographers to shoot first (with internal and microSD storage), then print later; using the 3.5-inch LCD panel/viewfinder in the back, users can view, edit, share, store, and print as needed. The camera even provides 10 lens effects, 10 film effects, and five film styles for added creativity options.
The ultra-wide angle lens means more can fit into a shot, which is great for group shots or selfies. When you're ready to print, the onboard printer will print onto wide-format paper, such as Fujifilm's Instax Wide 400. Coinciding with the Wide Evo's launch, Fujifilm also announced the new Brushed Metallics film that feature dark metallic borders to make your instant print keepsakes all the more special.
The Fujifilm Wide Evo Hybrid Instant Camera comes in one colorway (black with gray accents) and can be had for $350. For the money, you apparently don't get a case; you'll need to fork up an extra $50 for a black one. The Instax Wide Brushed Metallic Instant Film Pack MSRPs for $25 a pop. Both camera and film pack are expected to hit the market next month.