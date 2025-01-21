CATEGORIES
Fujiflim's Instax Wide Evo Camera Brings Old School Chops To Modern Photography

by Aaron LeongTuesday, January 21, 2025, 11:10 AM EDT
hero Fujifilms Latest to Get the Hybrid Instant Evo lution is the Instax Wide Evo
Fujifilm has just taken the rejuvenated instant camera craze and is running with it. Its award-winning Instax Mini lineup continues to provide something for every budget and (instant) photographer, and now the company has gone one further by launching the mouthful-of-a-name Instax Wide Evo Hybrid Instant Camera. The camera seeks to combine the convenience of analog instant cameras with some digital photography features we've grown accustomed to on our phones.

instax WIDE Evo Hybrid Instant Camera%20(2)

Fujifilm announced the latest addition to the Instax line called the Instax Wide Evo Hybrid Instant Camera. As the name implies, the new camera can snap ultra-wide angle photos thanks in part to the widest Instax lens ever (f/2.4, 16.67 mm equivalent). The "Hybrid" in the moniker also hints at the combination of instant camera functionality with digital imagining tech. The Wide Evo allows photographers to shoot first (with internal and microSD storage), then print later; using the 3.5-inch LCD panel/viewfinder in the back, users can view, edit, share, store, and print as needed. The camera even provides 10 lens effects, 10 film effects, and five film styles for added creativity options.

The ultra-wide angle lens means more can fit into a shot, which is great for group shots or selfies. When you're ready to print, the onboard printer will print onto wide-format paper, such as Fujifilm's Instax Wide 400. Coinciding with the Wide Evo's launch, Fujifilm also announced the new Brushed Metallics film that feature dark metallic borders to make your instant print keepsakes all the more special.

Instax Wide Evo Remote Shooting 1212 300dpi 2000px 800x447%20(2)
Alternatively, the Wide Evo, when paired with the Instax Wide Evo app, give the ability to share images on social accounts and, of course, open up other printing options via Apple or Android devices. Other useful app features include remote shooting and more image enhancement options.

The Fujifilm Wide Evo Hybrid Instant Camera comes in one colorway (black with gray accents) and can be had for $350. For the money, you apparently don't get a case; you'll need to fork up an extra $50 for a black one. The Instax Wide Brushed Metallic Instant Film Pack MSRPs for $25 a pop. Both camera and film pack are expected to hit the market next month.
