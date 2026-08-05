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Kioxia GP1 PCIe 6.0 SSD Feeds Hungry AI Workloads At 10M IOPS

by Paul LillyWednesday, August 05, 2026, 11:01 AM EDT
Kioxia GP1 PCIe 6.0 SSDs next to an award.
AI clusters are running into massive hardware bottlenecks: High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) is fast, but it's far too expensive to scale indefinitely. Enter Kioxia, which is proposing a performant middle ground with its GP1 series of 'Super High IOPS' NVMe SSDs that leverage the PCI Express 6.0 bus to deliver up to 10 million random read IOPS.

Kioxia's new SSDs don't take aim at traditional enterprise storage deployments. Instead, the Super High IOPS GP1 line acts as a low-latency, flash-based memory expansion option designed for direct GPU access.

This approach addresses the fact that modern AI models are outgrowing the on-chip HBM capacity of current server-oriented GPUs, which leaves pricey processors sitting idle waiting for data. Kioxia's GP1 series sidesteps this so-called memory wall by offering a high-speed flash layer that GPUs can directly access.

By enabling GPU-initiated data movement, which aligns with open-source initiatives like Big Accelerator Memory (BaM) and NVIDIA's Storage-Next framework, AI platforms can expand their usable memory pool without paying premiums associated with adding more physical HBM.

Kioxia GP1 SSDs.

"This recognition highlights the growing role storage will play in overcoming the AI memory capacity limitations," said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the SSD business unit, Kioxia America, Inc. "The Kioxia  GP Series enables a new approach allowing flash to function as a high-performance memory extension tier for GPUs, delivering the ultra-low latency and efficiency needed to support larger data sets while helping to offset the cost of scaling memory."

Kioxia's new drives feature the company's second-generation XL-Flash memory paired with a PCIe 6.0 interface. Unlike standard triple-level cell (TLC) NAND, XL-Flash acts as Storage Class Memory (SCM), prioritizing ultra-low latency and fine-grained 512-byte data access.

There is also room to scale. According to Kioxia, the underlying architecture can eventually go all the way up to 100 million IOPS. In the meantime, Kioxia's GP1 SSDs, which took home the 'Best of Show' award in the Specialized Storage category at FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, will be made available to select enterprise customers by the end of 2026.
Tags:  SSD, Storage, pcie 6.0, kioxia, gp1
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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