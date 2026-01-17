CATEGORIES
home News

Killjoy Study Finds Avid Gamers Have Poor Diets And Sleep Deprivation

by Paul LillySaturday, January 17, 2026, 01:21 PM EDT
A gamer in front of a TV playing Fortnite.
A new study suggests that "high-frequency gamers" are more prone to poor eating habits and sleep deprivation compared to low-frequency gamers. Led by Curtin University and published in Nutrition, the cross-sectional study focused on 317 Western Australian university students and their gaming habits, diet quality, physical activity, sleep quality, eating behaviours, and perceived stress levels. They had a median of 20 years old, putting them decades behind a 2023 AARP study that found gamers 50 and above are a growing force.

The study split the participants into three groups: low gamers (0-5 hours per week), moderate gamers (5-10 hours per week), and high gamers (10+ hours per week). What the study found was that gaming for more than 10 hours per week is enough to have a significant negative impact on a person's overall health.

"What stood out was students gaming up to 10 hours a week all looked very similar in terms of diet, sleep and body weight," Professor Siervo said.  "The real differences emerged in those gaming more than 10 hours a week, who showed clear divergence from the rest of the sample."

Figurines on an Xbox controller.

Among those who participated in the study, those classified as high gamers had a much higher BMI at 26.3 kg/m2, compared to 22.8 kg/m2 for those in the moderate group and 22.2 kg/m2 in the low group. High-frequency gamers also had significantly higher rates of overweight (38% versus 21.1%) and obesity (24% versus 4.9%) compared to low-frequency gamers.

"Each additional hour of gaming per week was linked to a decline in diet quality, even after accounting for stress, physical activity and other lifestyle factors," Professor Siervo added.

None of the groups had a particularly strong sleep quality score, but those in the high-frequency group were linked to poor sleep quality than the other two. The study's authors say this is a concern because blue light exposure and cognitive arousal associated with gaming could interfere with circadian rhythms and sleep onset.

As with all studies, one thing to keep in mind is that correlation doesn't equal causation. Professor Siervo acknowledges this, but adds that even though the study doesn't outright prove that poor health is caused by gaming, "excessive gaming may be linked to an increase in healthy risk factors."

"Our data suggests low and moderate gaming is generally fine, but excessive gaming may crowd out healthy habits such as eating a balanced diet, sleeping properly and staying active," Professor Siervo adds.

You can check out the full study for more details.
Tags:  Gaming, Study
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment