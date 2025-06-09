June's Spectacular Strawberry Moon Is Coming, Where And When To Catch It
Named by various Native American tribes, including the Algonquin, Ojibwe, and Sioux, the Strawberry Moon doesn't promise a change in lunar color to a vibrant strawberry hue. Instead, its moniker signifies the time of year when wild strawberries reach their prime ripeness and are ready for harvest. It's a nod to nature's bounty and the changing seasons. However, this year's Strawberry Moon holds a unique distinction: for observers in the Northern Hemisphere, it will be the lowest full moon in decades, and the lowest since 2006.
This phenomenon is due to the moon's tilted orbit and its proximity to the summer solstice on June 20, which causes the moon to follow a particularly low arc across the sky. While this means it might appear slightly smaller and dimmer than usual (earning it the unofficial title of a "micromoon" by some), it also promises a striking visual as it hovers near the horizon, potentially appearing with a warm, amber, or yellowish hue due to atmospheric scattering.
For the best viewing op, try to catch the Strawberry Moon as it rises in the eastern sky around dusk on Tuesday, June 10, or Wednesday, June 11. The moon illusion, which makes the moon appear larger when it's closer to the horizon, will enhance its already impressive presence:
- Find a clear, unobstructed view: Seek out a location away from city lights with an open eastern horizon.
- Allow your eyes to adjust: Give your vision time to adapt to the darkness for the best experience.
- Binoculars, a small telescope, or phone/camera with long-reach zoom: While not essential, these can offer a more detailed look at lunar features like craters and mountain ridges.
- Check local moonrise times: Times will vary by location, so consult online resources like TimeandDate.com or The Old Farmer's Almanac for precise timings in your area. For instance, in New York, the moon will be best viewed around 8:30 p.m., while in Los Angeles, 8:00 p.m. is a good target.