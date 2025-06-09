June's Spectacular Strawberry Moon Is Coming, Where And When To Catch It

Find a clear, unobstructed view: Seek out a location away from city lights with an open eastern horizon.

Allow your eyes to adjust: Give your vision time to adapt to the darkness for the best experience.

Binoculars, a small telescope, or phone/camera with long-reach zoom: While not essential, these can offer a more detailed look at lunar features like craters and mountain ridges.

Check local moonrise times: Times will vary by location, so consult online resources like TimeandDate.com or The Old Farmer's Almanac for precise timings in your area. For instance, in New York, the moon will be best viewed around 8:30 p.m., while in Los Angeles, 8:00 p.m. is a good target.

This phenomenon is due to the moon's tilted orbit and its proximity to the summer solstice on June 20, which causes the moon to follow a particularly low arc across the sky. While this means it might appear slightly smaller and dimmer than usual (earning it the unofficial title of a "micromoon" by some), it also promises a striking visual as it hovers near the horizon, potentially appearing with a warm, amber, or yellowish hue due to atmospheric scattering.For the best viewing op, try to catch the Strawberry Moon as it rises in the eastern sky around dusk on Tuesday, June 10, or Wednesday, June 11. The moon illusion, which makes the moon appear larger when it's closer to the horizon, will enhance its already impressive presence:Beyond its visual appeal, the Strawberry Moon carries cultural and spiritual significance for many. It's often seen as a symbol of growth, renewal, and the culmination of efforts, encouraging reflection on personal journeys and future aspirations.