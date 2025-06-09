CATEGORIES
home News

June's Spectacular Strawberry Moon Is Coming, Where And When To Catch It

by Aaron LeongMonday, June 09, 2025, 01:12 PM EDT
hero fullmoon
June's full moon, affectionately known as the Strawberry Moon, is set to illuminate the night sky this week, reaching its peak illumination on Wednesday, June 11, at 3:44 a.m. EST. While the exact moment of fullness may occur in the pre-dawn hours for those on the East Coast, the moon will appear full and bright for several nights surrounding this peak, offering ample opportunity for potentially breathtaking views.

Named by various Native American tribes, including the Algonquin, Ojibwe, and Sioux, the Strawberry Moon doesn't promise a change in lunar color to a vibrant strawberry hue. Instead, its moniker signifies the time of year when wild strawberries reach their prime ripeness and are ready for harvest. It's a nod to nature's bounty and the changing seasons. However, this year's Strawberry Moon holds a unique distinction: for observers in the Northern Hemisphere, it will be the lowest full moon in decades, and the lowest since 2006. 

moon1

This phenomenon is due to the moon's tilted orbit and its proximity to the summer solstice on June 20, which causes the moon to follow a particularly low arc across the sky. While this means it might appear slightly smaller and dimmer than usual (earning it the unofficial title of a "micromoon" by some), it also promises a striking visual as it hovers near the horizon, potentially appearing with a warm, amber, or yellowish hue due to atmospheric scattering.

For the best viewing op, try to catch the Strawberry Moon as it rises in the eastern sky around dusk on Tuesday, June 10, or Wednesday, June 11. The moon illusion, which makes the moon appear larger when it's closer to the horizon, will enhance its already impressive presence:
  • Find a clear, unobstructed view: Seek out a location away from city lights with an open eastern horizon.
  • Allow your eyes to adjust: Give your vision time to adapt to the darkness for the best experience.
  • Binoculars, a small telescope, or phone/camera with long-reach zoom: While not essential, these can offer a more detailed look at lunar features like craters and mountain ridges.
  • Check local moonrise times: Times will vary by location, so consult online resources like TimeandDate.com or The Old Farmer's Almanac for precise timings in your area. For instance, in New York, the moon will be best viewed around 8:30 p.m., while in Los Angeles, 8:00 p.m. is a good target.
Beyond its visual appeal, the Strawberry Moon carries cultural and spiritual significance for many. It's often seen as a symbol of growth, renewal, and the culmination of efforts, encouraging reflection on personal journeys and future aspirations.
Tags:  space, NASA, moon, astronomy
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment