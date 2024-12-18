Join Us For An Arrow Lake Core Ultra 200 Performance Fix Update From Intel





12/18/24 at 2:00 PM ET for another LIVE discussion, and you won't want to miss it.

It's been a little over a month since we last sat down to chat about Arrow Lake with Intel's VP and GM, Client AI & Technical Marketing, Robert Hallock. Well, we're getting ready to do so again today, for another LIVE discussion, and you won't want to miss it.







The last time we spoke with Hallock, he offered up a candid take on Arrow Lake, saying Intel had identified several issues that led to the performance seen by reviewers falling short of Intel's expectations. He also revealed that Intel was working on fixes that would lead to some major performance gains.





"I can't go into all the details yet, but we identified a series of multifactor issues at the OS level, at the BIOS level, and I will say that the performance we saw in reviews is not what we expected and not what we intended. The launch just didn't go as planned. That has been a humbling lesson for all of us, inspiring a fairly large response internally to get to the bottom of what happened and to fix it," Hallock said at the time.









What has Intel been able to accomplish in the weeks since we last spoke with Hallock? We're just as eager as you are to find out!





As always, we encourage you to bring your questions to the chat, and you can also post them in the comments section below. We'll try to get to as many as we can.



