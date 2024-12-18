CATEGORIES
home News

Join Us For An Arrow Lake Core Ultra 200 Performance Fix Update From Intel

by Paul LillyWednesday, December 18, 2024, 11:56 AM EDT
Robert Hallock banner.
It's been a little over a month since we last sat down to chat about Arrow Lake with Intel's VP and GM, Client AI & Technical Marketing, Robert Hallock. Well, we're getting ready to do so again today, 12/18/24 at 2:00 PM ET for another LIVE discussion, and you won't want to miss it.

The last time we spoke with Hallock, he offered up a candid take on Arrow Lake, saying Intel had identified several issues that led to the performance seen by reviewers falling short of Intel's expectations. He also revealed that Intel was working on fixes that would lead to some major performance gains.

"I can't go into all the details yet, but we identified a series of multifactor issues at the OS level, at the BIOS level, and I will say that the performance we saw in reviews is not what we expected and not what we intended. The launch just didn't go as planned. That has been a humbling lesson for all of us, inspiring a fairly large response internally to get to the bottom of what happened and to fix it," Hallock said at the time.


What has Intel been able to accomplish in the weeks since we last spoke with Hallock? We're just as eager as you are to find out!

As always, we encourage you to bring your questions to the chat, and you can also post them in the comments section below. We'll try to get to as many as we can.

Hit play and then the REMINDER BELL, so you get notified when we go livestreaming on YouTube! You can also hit this event on our Facebook page, if you prefer, or find us on LinkedIn and HotHardware Twitch too!
Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), robert hallock, arrow lake, core ultra 200s
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment