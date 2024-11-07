CATEGORIES
Join Us For An Arrow Lake Core Ultra 200S Deep Dive Discussion With Intel!

by Paul LillyThursday, November 07, 2024, 11:48 AM EDT
Want to know more about Intel's newest chip architecture for the desktop, Arrow Lake? Then be sure to join us tomorrow, 11/8/24, at 2:00 PM ET for a LIVE discussion with Intel's VP and GM, Client AI & Technical Marketing, Robert Hallock.

We're going to geek out with Hallock on a deep dive discussion of Intel's Core Ultra 200S Arrow Lake desktop processors and platforms. This is your chance to gain some interesting insight from a hugely insightful technologist and all-around great guy. And did we mention this will be LIVE? Bring your questions to the chat, as well as a beverage and snack to geek out with us!


Hit play and then the REMINDER BELL below, so you get notified when we go livestreaming on YouTube! You can also hit this event on our Facebook page, if you prefer, or find us on LinkedIn and HotHardware Twitch too!
