CATEGORIES
home Videos 2.5 Geeks
by Paul LillyTuesday, March 15, 2022, 03:28 PM EDT

Join Us LIVE Wednesday For A Ryzen 6000 Chat With AMD Marketing Director Robert Hallock

AMD director of technical marketing Robert Hallock
AMD is certainly busy these days with product launches at all ends of the spectrum, and we love to see it—competition is alive and well in the tech space. That also means there is plenty to talk about. Back in January, we sat for a chat with AMD Gaming Chief Frank Azor to discuss a plethora of topics from CES (be sure to check it out if you missed it), and now AMD's Director of Technical Marketing, Robert Hallock, is carving time out of his schedule to discuss with us the Ryzen 6000 series.

Also known as Rembrandt, the Ryzen 6000 series of mobile CPUs represent the culmination of AMD's latest IP in both CPU and GPU design, with refined Zen 3+ CPU cores (6nm) paired up with integrated graphics based on the same RDNA 2 architecture that underpins AMD's Radeon RX 6000 family of GPUs. And we're going to discuss it with Hallock.

You can join us live on Wednesday, March 15 at 5:30pm ET (2:30pm PT) on YouTube, Facebook, or right here...


We've spent some hands-on time with the Ryzen 6000 series in our ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop review, and will undoubtedly get more opportunities to do so as more products release with AMD's latest mobile hardware inside.

AMD also just announced a release date and pricing for its Ryzen 7 5800X3D with stacked 3D V-cache and expanded its Ryzen lineup with as part of a Spring refresh, so who knows where the discussion will lead. And of course we'll be taking questions from the audience, so think about what you want to ask and be sure to tune in!
Tags:  AMD, 2.5 Geeks, (nasdaq:amd), robert hallock, ryzen 6000, zen 3+
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment