Join Us LIVE Today For A Ryzen And Radeon CES 2022 Chat With AMD Gaming Chief Frank Azor





This year's Consumer Electronics Show started off with a bevy of exciting announcements, many of which came from AMD's camp. AMD's barrage of CES unveils included new Ryzen 6000 mobile CPUs with RDNA 2 graphics, the first consumer processor with the much anticipated infusion of stacked 3D V-cache, and a Zen 4 platform reveal. Joining us today to talk about it all is Frank Azor, AMD's chief architect of gaming solutions.





We're always excited when we get a chance to chew the fat with Azor, who as many of you know co-founded Alienware and helped lead the integration of the boutique into Dell's fold. He joined AMD in 2019 where he leads the company's efforts in gaming, an area the chip designer is very much focused on these days.





1:30 PM ET (10:30 AM PT)... Azor is joining our 2.5 Geeks webcast today









You don't want to miss this episode, as we'll have a whole lot to talk about. We're all interested in discussing Zen 3+ with its shift to 6-nanometer manufacturing and the adoption of potent RDNA 2 graphics, and of course the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with an extra 64MB of L3 cache will be topics we'll go over with Azor. But there is much more to talk about, too.





