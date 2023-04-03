JBL Tune 130NC True Wireless Buds Are On Sale For A Killer 50% Off Deal





If you don't feel like spending north of $100 (or even higher) on a set of earbuds with active noise cancelling technology, you certainly have less expensive options to choose from. It's true that you generally get what you pay for, but that's where sales come into play. To that end, we've gathered up several deals on earbuds, many of which are well under $100 even with ANC.





One of the more tantalizing deals is a chunky discount on the JBL Tune 130NC TWS True Wireless earphones—they're on sale for $49.50 on Amazon (save 50%). The current sale matches the all-time low price on these earbuds, which normally retail for twice as much.





These earbuds pack 10mm drivers and four microphones for better clarity during phone calls. Two of the mics also assist with the active noise cancellation feature to drown out the noise. As for battery life, JBL rates these as lasing for up to 10 hours, plus another 30 hours from the included charging case.





Note that you can also get a JBL Tune 130NC bundle that comes with a waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker for $78.99 on Amazon (save $60.91).









Another option in the same price range is the Soundcore by Anker Life P31 Hybrid ANC earbuds. They're currently on sale for $49.49 at Amazon (save $10.50), which not quite as substantial of a discount, it does drop these into more affordable territory.





Anker claims you can enjoy up to 9 hours of playtime on these earbuds, with the included charging case offer up an additional 36 hours. A 10-minute charge is said to yield 2 hours of music playback.





Other notable features include four dedicated microphones bolstered by a noise-isolating AI algorithm to pick up your voice, active noise cancellation, and a customizable EQ with 22 different options to fine tune the audio.









One of the more affordable options around is the Skull Candy Jib True 2 earbuds—you can snag them for just $16.99 on Amazon (save $23). It doesn't get much cheaper, though you do forego ANC. This is also $8 less than its previous low price during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events.





These are popular earbuds with a 4.5-star rating out of more than 20,000 user reviews. They offer up to 33 hours of playtime, including 9 hours of runtime and a case that provides an additional 33 hours of power, and offer, they feature IPX4 water and dust resistance, and feature "simple controls" to adjust the volume, skip tracks, take calls, and activate an assistant like Google Assistant or Siri.





