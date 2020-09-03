Qualcomm Launches Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation Tech For Next-Gen Wireless Earbuds





When one wants to block out the sounds of the world, active noise cancelling is the feature to look for. Now, Qualcomm is one-upping active noise cancelling with adaptive active noise cancellation. Their first product to support this adaptive ANC will be the Qualcomm QCC514x Bluetooth SoC





As far as user experience goes, the goal is to make it “as seamless as possible from the moment a user takes the earbuds out of the box, with no need to conduct a fit test, self-calibration or to try out multiple sets of eartips.” This simplifies the process by which ANC is self-adjusted on a per user basis for best results.





Overall, it seems Qualcomm is looking to reduce the number of pain-points in their products. Active noise cancellation is a great technology, and it is nice to see it be updated with new quality of life features while providing consistency. Eventually, this AANC feature will first make its way into the world on the premium Qualcomm QCC514x Bluetooth SoC. We will have to see how big of a difference this makes in real-world applications, but it is neat innovation, nonetheless.