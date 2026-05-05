Japan's Bold Lunar Ring Plan Would Turn the Moon into a 24/7 Power Station





One of the "Big Five" general contracting and engineering firms in Japan has revived one of the most audacious energy ideas ever sketched: wrapping the Moon’s equator in a giant belt of solar panels and beaming the power back to Earth via lasers and microwaves. So instead of building solar farms on Earth, why not build where the sunlight never stops?





That's no moon... it's a power station.



The scale of this project is indeed extreme. Even a ring 100km (62mi) wide would amount to roughly 1.1 million square kilometers of solar infrastructure. Shimizu’s older presentations went further, suggesting the concept could eventually deliver enough energy to alter the balance of global power generation, though it has never been framed as a near-term engineering project.





Cables carry power from the solar cells to Earth-facing side. Microwaves and lasers beam it to ground stations. (Credit: Shimizu Corp)



And of course, the proposal faces significant skepticism regarding its economic and logistical viability. Even though the physics of space-based solar power are sound, the costs of transporting initial machinery to the Moon and maintaining a complex infrastructure 238,000 miles away may outweigh the benefits. Critics argue that the rapid decline in the cost of Earth-based renewables and battery storage makes a lunar-scale intervention an answer to a problem nobody really has.