Jaguar Forgot To Put Any Cars In Its Confusing Rebrand Video

Of course, people (and especially fans) are understandably vivid... I mean, livid. Reactions to the video/ad/art school project have been predominantly negative. Many are questioning what target audience Jaguar is attempting to capture. Even more folks rightfully said that it practically mentions nothing about cars, electrification, or performance





Jaguar's chief creative office, Sir Gerry McGovern, has a comeback for all that flak, saying, "New Jaguar is a brand built around exuberant modernism," while adding that "it is imaginative, bold and artistic at every touchpoint. It is unique and fearless." Indeed, as one commenter on the YouTube video suggested that the only thing brave about this ad was leaving the comments section on.