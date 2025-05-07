Is Walmart Cancelling Nintendo Switch 2 Preorders? What We Know So Far





Is there a worse feeling than securing a preorder for a red-hot gadget that millions are trying to obtain, only for the retailer to turn around a cancel it? Well sure—falling off a cliff or stepping on a LEGO block with your bare foot both rank right up there. Still, it's annoying, and there are reports that Walmart is doing that very thing on some Nintendo Switch 2 preorders . But is it really?





The question alone is enough to elicit a stink-eye from Luigi, one of the nicest game characters around. Just look at his disapproving stare in the image above. We'd give one too, if it turns out to be true—just a couple of weeks ago, we highlighted Walmart as the best bet to secure a Switch 2 console (and games). That's because Walmart was still accepting Switch 2 preorders after every other retailer had pulled the plug. Sometimes it took repeated efforts, but as this editor can attest, repeated tries to add the console to the cart could and were fruitful. Walmart was also promising early morning delivery for preorders.

Walmart may have overextended itself...or not, depending on who you ask. As noted by GoNintendo, there are reports of Walmart cancelling Switch 2 preorders. In a thread on X, however, YouTuber Jake Randall not only called into question those reports, but said they're downright false.





"This is false. Just pending authorizations being returned to peoples bank accounts and those individuals not understanding this is normal," Randall wrote.





A back-and-forth between Randall and GoNintendo ensued, with the latter claiming that some new accounts had been flagged as potential bots, resulting in cancelled preorders and even outright account closures.





"I think that is false as well, as I’ve checked many who ordered with new accounts and seen proof their orders are intact. I have not seen proof of any new accounts being canceled despite what anonymous Reddit users claim!," Randall replied.





According to Randall, the only cancellations are those caught using bots and/or anyone who didn't have enough money in their accounts to cover the temporary hold. And he's likely right.





"This is exactly what happened to me. My bank account said it was cancelled but my Walmart said it was still there. I contacted them just in case and they said it was a fund hold," X user CJ (@cc2255tt) stated in the thread.





Our advice? Check the status of your preorder on Walmart's website and, if you're concerned, contact Walmart support for clarification, Also make sure that whatever payment method you used has enough fund to cover the cost.