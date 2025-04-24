CATEGORIES
Walmart Nintendo Switch 2 Preorders Are Best Bet To Secure A Console And Games

by Paul LillyThursday, April 24, 2025, 07:01 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in front of a TV.
Happy Nintendo Switch 2 preorder day! No, it's not an officially recognized holiday, but with several retailers having unlocked product listings at the stroke of midnight, it's clearly a big event. The question is, if you missed the midnight preorder bonanza, are you already too late to secure Nintendo's next handheld on launch day? Not necessarily—we're still seeing Switch 2 consoles available to preorder at the time of this writing.

That could change by the time you read this. Demand for the Switch 2 is so high that Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa issued a heartfelt apology to gamers in Japan who signed up for the company's lottery system. According to Furukawa, around 2.2 million gamers in Japan alone signed up for the lottery leading up to today's preorder event.

Furukawa also announced that there will be a second wave of lottery selections, and that everyone who didn't didn't get selected for the first batch will automatically be pooled into the second one.

"Even including the number of units for the second lottery sale, we cannot fulfill all of the applications we received. We deeply apologize for not being able to meet your expectations despite our advance preparations. In response to this demand, we are currently working on further strengthening our production system," Furukawa said (via X's translation tool).

So yeah, the Switch 2 is in hot demand, to say the least. Hence our surprise to wake up this morning and see that Walmart is still accepting preorders. Furthermore, Walmart is promising delivery on day of release, June 5, at 9:00 a.m.

Nintendo Switch 2 in front of a TV.

Here are a bunch of Switch 2 preorder links at Walmart to get your gaming groove on...
Tags:  Nintendo, walmart, switch 2
