Is NVIDIA Raising GPU Prices? What You Need To Know
NVIDIA traditionally tries to keep at least the appearance of having a stable price for its GPUs. For example, the Founders Edition GPUs it makes typically will stay at the launch price for the life of the product for the U.S market. A $1,599, the GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition remained technically at that price even if custom models by its third party add-in board (AIB) partners were averaging higher.
There are a few issues at hand here that will affect these price increases. First, we've had a venerable industrial style revolution in the AI and computing industry during the last decade. This has pushed demand for chips from the likes of TSMC to historic levels, therefore affecting pricing that can be implemented.
Secondly, the appearance of various tariffs between the U.S government and foreign nations (especially China) have driven up the cost of doing business. According to what Tom's Hardware spotted at Digitimes (which is paywalled, boo!), NVIDIA suffered a $5.5 billion negative result due to the restrictions placed on its data center GPU shipments to China. Therefore, NVIDIA has little choice but to increase its own pricing, to maintain the level of profits that it has become accustomed to.
As a chain reaction, the report states that its partners plan to increase pricing even further, which will eventually trickle down to the consumer. Who knows what that will ultimately entail. As a point of reference, however, NVIDIA's baseline $1,999 MSRP its GeForce RTX 5090 FE has already been left in the dust on some custom models, such as the ASUS ROG Astral model commanding north of $3,000. We're not even talking about the limited edition GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab that's literally dripping in gold, either.
NVIDIA has been the talk of the town during the last couple of years, with the advent of AI becoming such a leading force in where big business spends its money. This drive for GPUs has therefore created a golden pot of opportunity for NVIDIA and its competitors such as AMD. Thus, It can likely raise prices accordingly without fear of too much resistance since it is providing a highly sought-after product to the market.