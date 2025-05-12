CATEGORIES
ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090 Gold-Themed Card Pricing Revealed And Yes, It's Expensive

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, May 12, 2025, 11:20 AM EDT
With recent GPU prices experiencing incredible surges, it's only fitting that at least they be made of solid gold, right? We're not far from that reality, with the ASUS ROG Astral Dhahab Edition GeForce RTX GeForce 5090 now available. This GPU is made to celebrate how fast the Middle East has advanced, with the theme of going from sand to the skies according to ASUS. 

The shroud of the GPU itself has skyscrapers to demonstrate this symbolism, along with the requisite gold theme. According to Videocardz, pricing for this Dhahab Edition can be as much as $10,600 depending on which country you're in. The name Dhabah also means "Gold," so the price and styling are fitting for this GPU. 

The GPU also comes with a certificate of authenticity, with a Gold Fineness of 999 and Gold Weight of 6.5 grams. As a point of reference on pricing, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 has been in high demand since its release earlier this year with a baseline MSRP of $1,999. Partner models such as the ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 have commanded higher MSRPs, ballooning to well over $3,000. This is in part due to the scarcity of the products in the market, along with potential tariffs. 

The Dhahab Edition of the ROG Astral is still practically the same internally as the regular Astral RTX 5090, aside from the aesthetics. The ROG Astral even has a built-in gyroscope, which is one of the only GPUs to have such technology to alert the user if there is GPU sag. With the expensive price of even standard RTX 5090 GPUs, this gold laden edition is not as shocking as it would normally be in terms of potential sticker shock. 

The rarity and exclusivity of this Dhabah Edition will certainly make it a very desirable GPU for those who can afford and appreciate the graphics card. With prices continuing to trend upward, this golden "Treasure," as ASUS calls it, may soon not be so far removed from regular high-end GPU pricing.
Tags:  Nvidia, Asus, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 5090
