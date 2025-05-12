ASUS ROG GeForce RTX 5090 Gold-Themed Card Pricing Revealed And Yes, It's Expensive
The shroud of the GPU itself has skyscrapers to demonstrate this symbolism, along with the requisite gold theme. According to Videocardz, pricing for this Dhahab Edition can be as much as $10,600 depending on which country you're in. The name Dhabah also means "Gold," so the price and styling are fitting for this GPU.
The Dhahab Edition of the ROG Astral is still practically the same internally as the regular Astral RTX 5090, aside from the aesthetics. The ROG Astral even has a built-in gyroscope, which is one of the only GPUs to have such technology to alert the user if there is GPU sag. With the expensive price of even standard RTX 5090 GPUs, this gold laden edition is not as shocking as it would normally be in terms of potential sticker shock.
The rarity and exclusivity of this Dhabah Edition will certainly make it a very desirable GPU for those who can afford and appreciate the graphics card. With prices continuing to trend upward, this golden "Treasure," as ASUS calls it, may soon not be so far removed from regular high-end GPU pricing.