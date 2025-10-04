CATEGORIES
home News

Is Instagram Eavesdropping Your Phone’s Mic? CEO Speaks Out

by Chris HarperSaturday, October 04, 2025, 02:25 PM EDT
hero insta denies spying
Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri took to his platform to "myth bust" claims that the Meta-owned app is listening to user's microphones for the purpose of pushing targeted advertisements and related content. It has been a prominent theory across several social networking apps for many years that this is happening, but hard evidence actually proving it is scarce. Lots of user testimonials and circumstantial evidence does seem to provide validity to these claims, but Adam Mosseri emphatically denies them to the Instagram userbase and (apparently) even to his own wife.

So, case closed, right? In some ways, yes. Hard evidence to prove the claim simply does not exist. But that doesn't mean that Instagram and Big Tech in general don't deserve scrutiny for the way they approach data mining for user-targeted advertising. We've already seen some controversy with Microsoft harvesting LinkedIn data for advertising and AI training. Big Tech CEOs have been overt about the measures they're willing to take to harvest data for AI, copyright and user consent be damned, and targeted advertising has been how the money is made for much longer than that.


As Adam Mosseri points out in his own video, there are other explanations for these uncannily-timed targeted ads or content to be appearing. He narrows down having engaged with similar content, having friends who have engaged with similar content, and sometimes even that you saw it earlier, forgot about it, and brought it up later. He also mentions random chance as a factor. But all of these rationales really boil down to the following: "You already give us (Internet advertisers) enough data about your activities and preferences. We don't need to spy on you."

Even taking Mosseri at face value, there's something a little bit off-putting about publicly-disclosed advertising measures being this uncannily good. But at least advertising is still trying to get your money the old-fashioned way—outright malware in the form of malicious browser extensions or apps won't even give you a choice in the matter.
Tags:  security, Internet, Privacy, instagram, (nasdaq:meta)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment