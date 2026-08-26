CATEGORIES
home News

Is Apex Legends Crashing On Your RX 9070 XT PC? Dev Says Roll Back Your Driver

by Chris HarperWednesday, August 26, 2026, 02:32 PM EDT
From the "Marked" Apex Legends gameplay trailer
From the "Marked" Apex Legends gameplay trailer. Image: Apex Legends on YouTube

Players of Apex Legends who are running an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT have reported crashes in the game on the newest version 26.8.1 Radeon Adrenalin Software driver, and the @ApexCommunityJP account on X/Twitter has confirmed that Respawn Entertainment is investigating the cause. While that cause remains unclear, Respawn currently recommends that AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT-powered gamers revert their driver back to version 26.7.1 as a blanket fix.

apex legends tweet
English translation of @ApexCommunityJP Tweet - Image: ApexCommunityJP on X

It's an unfortunate time for such a driver issue to appear less than a month into Apex Legends: Marked, a.k.a. Season 30. Hopefully the issue is fixed quickly enough that most AMD users playing the game simply don't experience it, or are able to find this fix if they do. Disruptions to the stability or availability of live service games can be quite the inconvenience, especially if your schedule is already stressed trying to work gaming time in.


While it's unclear at this point whether the crash can be fixed on Respawn Entertainment's end or not, the existence of a similar crash is documented under AMD's known issues for the Adrenalin Edition 26.8.1 patch notes. That crash is for Bethesda's Starfield on AMD Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs, though, and could be unrelated. If it is fixable on Respawn's end, this will be something to watch for in the coming weeks.

For players who apply the current manual fix or enjoy the official fix once released, Apex Legends: Marked does look like a pretty good time. Respawn claims improved servers across all game modes and regions, and have applied numerous major overhauls to the game's UI with this seasonal update. Plus, the World's Edge map and Bloodhound hero have been totally reworked, Loba and Rampart have been buffed, and a new Corrupted Attachments system has been added.
Tags:  AMD, Bug, respawn entertainment, apex legends, gpu driver, radeon rx 9070 xt
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

Editorial Policy

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use