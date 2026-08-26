Is Apex Legends Crashing On Your RX 9070 XT PC? Dev Says Roll Back Your Driver
It's an unfortunate time for such a driver issue to appear less than a month into Apex Legends: Marked, a.k.a. Season 30. Hopefully the issue is fixed quickly enough that most AMD users playing the game simply don't experience it, or are able to find this fix if they do. Disruptions to the stability or availability of live service games can be quite the inconvenience, especially if your schedule is already stressed trying to work gaming time in.
While it's unclear at this point whether the crash can be fixed on Respawn Entertainment's end or not, the existence of a similar crash is documented under AMD's known issues for the Adrenalin Edition 26.8.1 patch notes. That crash is for Bethesda's Starfield on AMD Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs, though, and could be unrelated. If it is fixable on Respawn's end, this will be something to watch for in the coming weeks.
For players who apply the current manual fix or enjoy the official fix once released, Apex Legends: Marked does look like a pretty good time. Respawn claims improved servers across all game modes and regions, and have applied numerous major overhauls to the game's UI with this seasonal update. Plus, the World's Edge map and Bloodhound hero have been totally reworked, Loba and Rampart have been buffed, and a new Corrupted Attachments system has been added.