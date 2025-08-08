CATEGORIES
home News

Bugatti's $15 Million Brouillard Hypercar Rips 1578 HP And There's Only One

by Aaron LeongFriday, August 08, 2025, 11:43 AM EDT
hero brouillard front
French hyper-luxury automaker Bugatti has unveiled a one-off creation called the Brouillard, a coupé named after founder Ettore Bugatti's favorite horse. The 1,578 horsepower hypercar, similar in horsepower to Bugatti's Chiron, is the first creation from the brand's new ultra-exclusive Programme Solitaire division and was commissioned by a client who also collects art and furniture from Ettore Bugatti's family.

brouillard side1

While Bugatti’s existing Sur Mesure program already offers an immense level of customization, Programme Solitaire takes this concept to a different, more rarified atmosphere. With a commitment to producing only two commissions per year, Progamme Solitaire revives the historic practice of coachbuilding, where an automaker’s engineering expertise is paired with a truly bespoke body and interior tailored to a single client’s vision.

On the outside, the Brouillard is an athletic sculpture of a car. Its design is based on the limited-edition W16 Mistral roadster, but it is far more than a simple fixed-roof version. The entire bodywork has been reshaped with a focus on dynamic, reflection-based surfaces that, according to Bugatti’s design director Frank Heyl, mimic "a kind of athletic muscle, like a trained horse." The car’s green-on-green color scheme features satin green paint on the upper body, contrasted with green-tinted exposed carbon fiber on the lower sections. Wax poetic about the color all they want, the green reminds us of the movie version of the Green Goblin.

brouillard inside1

Inside, the equestrian theme continues. The cabin has bespoke-woven tartan fabrics from Paris and more of the green-tinted carbon fiber. The seats and door panels are adorned with embroidered horse motifs, subtly integrating the car's namesake. The centerpiece of the interior, however, is the gear shifter. Machined from a single block of aluminum, it features a glass insert that houses a miniature, hand-sculpted figure of Ettore’s horse.

brouillard rear1

Underneath the bodywork lies the beating heart of the Brouillard: the quad-turbocharged, 8.0-liter W16 engine from the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and Centodieci, produces 1,578 horses and 1,180 lb-ft of torque mated to an 8-speed dual clutch. This car will be one of the last models to be built with the W16 platform.

The $15 million Bugatti Brouillard will make its public debut at Monterey Car Week that starts today for the next 10 days, so be sure to keep an eye out for it.
Tags:  Automobiles, bugatti, hypercar
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment