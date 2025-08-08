Bugatti's $15 Million Brouillard Hypercar Rips 1578 HP And There's Only One

French hyper-luxury automaker Bugatti has unveiled a one-off creation called the Brouillard, a coupé named after founder Ettore Bugatti's favorite horse. The 1,578 horsepower hypercar, similar in horsepower to Bugatti's Chiron
, is the first creation from the brand's new ultra-exclusive Programme Solitaire division and was commissioned by a client who also collects art and furniture from Ettore Bugatti's family.
While Bugatti’s existing Sur Mesure program already offers an immense level of customization, Programme Solitaire takes this concept to a different, more rarified atmosphere. With a commitment to producing only two commissions per year, Progamme Solitaire revives the historic practice of coachbuilding, where an automaker’s engineering expertise is paired with a truly bespoke body and interior tailored to a single client’s vision.
On the outside, the Brouillard is an athletic sculpture of a car. Its design is based on the limited-edition W16 Mistral roadster, but it is far more than a simple fixed-roof version. The entire bodywork has been reshaped with a focus on dynamic, reflection-based surfaces that, according to Bugatti’s design director Frank Heyl, mimic "a kind of athletic muscle, like a trained horse." The car’s green-on-green color scheme features satin green paint on the upper body, contrasted with green-tinted exposed carbon fiber on the lower sections. Wax poetic about the color all they want, the green reminds us of the movie version of the Green Goblin.
Inside, the equestrian theme continues. The cabin has bespoke-woven tartan fabrics from Paris and more of the green-tinted carbon fiber. The seats and door panels are adorned with embroidered horse motifs, subtly integrating the car's namesake. The centerpiece of the interior, however, is the gear shifter. Machined from a single block of aluminum, it features a glass insert that houses a miniature, hand-sculpted figure of Ettore’s horse.
Underneath the bodywork lies the beating heart of the Brouillard: the quad-turbocharged, 8.0-liter W16 engine
from the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and Centodieci, produces 1,578 horses and 1,180 lb-ft of torque mated to an 8-speed dual clutch. This car will be one of the last models
to be built with the W16 platform.
The $15 million Bugatti Brouillard will make its public debut at Monterey Car Week
that starts today for the next 10 days, so be sure to keep an eye out for it.