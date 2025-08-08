Bugatti's $15 Million Brouillard Hypercar Rips 1578 HP And There's Only One





French hyper-luxury automaker Bugatti has unveiled a one-off creation called the Brouillard, a coupé named after founder Ettore Bugatti's favorite horse. The 1,578 horsepower hypercar, similar in horsepower to Bugatti's Chiron , is the first creation from the brand's new ultra-exclusive Programme Solitaire division and was commissioned by a client who also collects art and furniture from Ettore Bugatti's family.









On the outside, the Brouillard is an athletic sculpture of a car. Its design is based on the limited-edition W16 Mistral roadster, but it is far more than a simple fixed-roof version. The entire bodywork has been reshaped with a focus on dynamic, reflection-based surfaces that, according to Bugatti’s design director Frank Heyl, mimic "a kind of athletic muscle, like a trained horse." The car’s green-on-green color scheme features satin green paint on the upper body, contrasted with green-tinted exposed carbon fiber on the lower sections. Wax poetic about the color all they want, the green reminds us of the movie version of the Green Goblin.















Inside, the equestrian theme continues. The cabin has bespoke-woven tartan fabrics from Paris and more of the green-tinted carbon fiber. The seats and door panels are adorned with embroidered horse motifs, subtly integrating the car's namesake. The centerpiece of the interior, however, is the gear shifter. Machined from a single block of aluminum, it features a glass insert that houses a miniature, hand-sculpted figure of Ettore’s horse.













