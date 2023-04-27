CATEGORIES
home News

iPhone Users Rejoice You Can Finally Use iMessage In Windows 11, How To Get Started

by Tim SweezyThursday, April 27, 2023, 01:03 PM EDT
hero iphone phone link microsoft
Microsoft has added a long-awaited feature for iPhone owners with its rollout of the Microsoft Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11. Microsoft says the rollout will be gradual, with all users receiving the update by mid-May.

While Apple's closed ecosystem has its upsides, it can also present some aggravating downsides as well. An example is when someone owns an iPhone and does not want to make the switch from PC to an Apple Mac product. The ability to integrate a smartphone with a laptop/desktop to view text messages and take calls without touching one's phone can be very handy and a time saver. With the new update, iPhone users will be able to send and receive messages, manage notifications as they come in, and make and receive phone calls on a Windows 11 device through the Phone Link app.

"We know that being able to effortlessly connect to friends and family during important times is critical so we've taken a conservative approach to launching this update," Microsoft remarked in a blog post.

phone link setup page

Getting started with Phone Link is fairly simple:
  • To begin using the app, or to check if it’s enabled, start with the Search box on your Windows taskbar to find “Phone Link.” 
  •  A guided step-by-step installation box (see image above) will appear and help you through the rest of the setup process.
It should be noted that Phone Link for iOS requires an iPhone with iOS 14 or higher, a Windows 11 device, a Bluetooth connection, and the updated version of the Phone Link app. Also, Gizmodo points out that you cannot send iMessages to the Android platform via Phone Link.

Anyone that has not yet received the update on Windows can prepare for it by downloading the Phone Link app from the Apple App Store. Windows Insiders should already have access to the feature and can begin using it if they have not already.
Tags:  iPhone, iMessage, (nasdaq:msft), windows 11, phone link
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment