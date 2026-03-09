CATEGORIES
iPhone Fold Design Possibly Revealed In 3D CAD Renders

by Alan VelascoMonday, March 09, 2026, 02:43 PM EDT
folding iphone rendering leak hero
Apple delivered several new products during its days-long event last week, including the entry-level cost MacBook Neo and updated MacBook and iPad Airs. Apple fans may have more to look forward to this year though, because the much discussed foldable iPhone appears imminent.

Long time Apple leaker Sonny Dickson took to X to share a purported rendering of the foldable iPhone’s design. Dickson didn’t provide any additional details to go along with the image, which looks to be a screenshot taken from within a Computer Aided Design (CAD) application.

folding iphone rendering leak body1

The images show the device while folded open and from the front and back while closed. The camera bump looks reminiscent to what’s currently found on the iPhone Air, except there are two lenses placed in a horizontal layout instead of one. The rest of the back looks to be the same two-tone design currently used on the iPhone 18 Pro.

The front of the device is laid out as you’d expect from a foldable smartphone, a slab of glass with a camera centered at the top. Meanwhile, when opened, there’s a large display canvas with a crease in the middle, with the front-facing camera at the top left corner. However, it’s not possible to tell what the crease will actually look like from this rendering alone.

folding iphone rendering leak body2

While Apple offered some entry level products with relatively affordable price tags last week, potential buyers of this foldable iPhone should be prepared for a steep price tag. The company has reportedly put in substantial engineering effort, specifically for the inner display and the hinge mechanism.

This new foldable iPhone model will likely debut later this year, but with the challenges currently facing the technology landscape that could obviously change.
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, (NASDAQ:AAPL), foldables
AV

Alan Velasco

Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
