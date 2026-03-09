iPhone Fold Design Possibly Revealed In 3D CAD Renders
Long time Apple leaker Sonny Dickson took to X to share a purported rendering of the foldable iPhone’s design. Dickson didn’t provide any additional details to go along with the image, which looks to be a screenshot taken from within a Computer Aided Design (CAD) application.
The images show the device while folded open and from the front and back while closed. The camera bump looks reminiscent to what’s currently found on the iPhone Air, except there are two lenses placed in a horizontal layout instead of one. The rest of the back looks to be the same two-tone design currently used on the iPhone 18 Pro.
The front of the device is laid out as you’d expect from a foldable smartphone, a slab of glass with a camera centered at the top. Meanwhile, when opened, there’s a large display canvas with a crease in the middle, with the front-facing camera at the top left corner. However, it’s not possible to tell what the crease will actually look like from this rendering alone.
While Apple offered some entry level products with relatively affordable price tags last week, potential buyers of this foldable iPhone should be prepared for a steep price tag. The company has reportedly put in substantial engineering effort, specifically for the inner display and the hinge mechanism.
This new foldable iPhone model will likely debut later this year, but with the challenges currently facing the technology landscape that could obviously change.