iPhone 17 Air To Headline Apple's Launch Event But Will It Be A Hit?





Apple is preparing to unveil its next generation of mobile and wearable products at its "Awe Dropping" (groan) event, set to take place tomorrow, September 9. While many are anticipating a launch with hardware improvements that may seem incremental in the short term, all eyes are on a single device that could mark a new direction for the company: the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air.











Still, for those willing to part with $1,100 of their hard-earned cash, there's more than the appeal of the iPhone 17 Air's slender build than meets the eye. The device is expected to feature a 6.6-inch 120Hz ProMotion display, slotting between the standard and Pro Max models (at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively), which in and of itself could be a nice middle ground for certain buyers.





Like the rest of the iPhone 17 family, the front camera of the 17 Air is expected to get a healthy bump from 12MP to a new 24MP sensor. Powering it all will be the A19 Pro chipset , shared with the Pro and Pro Max models, although RAM will the same as the entry level iPhone 17 at 8GB versus 12GB for the flagships.