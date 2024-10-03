CATEGORIES
home News

iPhone 16 Pro Max Vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Flagship Phone Specs Compared

by Ben EnosThursday, October 03, 2024, 10:23 AM EDT
samsung galaxy s24 ultra vs iphone 16 pro specs news 708x400
When it comes to mobile phones, is there any better battle than the one we see between Samsung and Apple? Every year, both manufacturers release multiple new phones and continue the ongoing tug-of-war over which is best: Android or iOS. While I am personally an Android man myself, there is no denying that Apple and its iOS operating system do have some advantages. 

Some of the main factors that can help sway people to either the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or the Apple iPhone 16 Pro are going to be screen size, resolution, and refresh rate. Users will also want to make sure the phone of their choice has enough memory and storage for their needs and of course, the camera is one of the biggest things to consider when choosing a new smartphone. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Features and Specs

samsung galaxy s24 ultra vs iphone 16 pro specs news S24U
Processor Platform Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Display  6.8-inch 1440p LPTO OLED @ 120Hz 
Memory  12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Rear-Facing Cameras 12MP ultrawide, 200MP primary, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x telephoto
Front-Facing Cameras 12MP
Video Recording Up to 8K @ 30 fps
Battery 5000mAh; 45W wired, 15W wireless charging
OS Android 14, One UI 6.1
Dimensions 162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm
Weight 233g
Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)
Colors Gray, Black, Violet, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Orange
Titanium Green, Titanium Blue,
and Titanium OrangeTitanium Green, Titanium Blue,
and Titanium Orange
Pricing Starting at $1,299.99

The Samsung S24 Ultra uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and features a 6.8-inch 1440P OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate in a titanium frame. The included S-pen is a game changer for anyone who needs to sign a lot of documents and it can also be used to take photos and videos, and even write notes while the screen is off. Samsung also has a bit more fun with its S24 Ultra and offers it in colors such as yellow, green, blue, and orange. 

Packing a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging also helps give the S24 ultra the upper hand, at least on paper. It also boasts some of the latest connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 while still coming with the normal NFC, LTE, and 5G we all know and love. 

For those budding photographers and videographers, you will be happy to know the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has multiple cameras. On the rear of the phone, there is a 200MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 50MP 5x telephoto camera. This will allow anyone to take amazing photos including closeup macro shots and further away zoomed-in shots. For those who love a good selfie or video chat, there is also a 12MP front-facing camera.

When it comes to video recording, the S24 Ultra allows for up to 8K videos and 30 FPS which is absolutely insane. Be careful if you do shoot in 8K as this can make the phone warm up quickly when in use. Most users will likely want to shoot in 4K 60FPS but there is also a 4K 120FPS for helping capture those high-quality slow motion shots. 

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Specifications

samsung galaxy s24 ultra vs iphone 16 pro specs news iphone16pro
chart iphone 16 pro specs

The iPhone 16 Pro comes with an Apple A18 Pro that features 2P + 4E cores, a 6-core GPU, and a 16-core neural processor. It only comes with 8GB of RAM, which many are arguing is not enough in 2024 but somehow, iOS still feels a tad bit snappier on the 16 Pro than Android does on most devices. 

While it only has a 3,852 mAh battery, the iPhone 16 Pro should, in most cases, still last the whole day even with extensive use. While the battery may be smaller than that of the Galaxy 24 Ultra, it still features similar connectivity technology and comes with both Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. As far as storage is concerned, it comes with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options available. 

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro comes with three cameras on the rear, instead of the four we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This is due to the 48 MP Fusion camera also supporting a 12MP cropped "2x telephoto mode". This is combined with a 48 MP ultra-wide 13mm and a 12 MP 5x telephoto camera giving users more than sufficient technology to take some of the best photos they can. For the selfie-takers, the front-facing camera is a TrueDepth 12 MP F/1.9 camera that includes an IR sensor for FaceID.  

While Apple has left out the 8K video recording feature, the iPhone 16 Pro is no slouch. All the cameras front and back can shoot in 4K Dolby Vision @ 24, 25, 30, and 60 FPS. The rear 48 MP Fusion camera can also shoot in 4K @ 100 or 120 FPS, for those who need those extra frames.

What it all comes down to

Of course, you may want to consider the ecosystem that both Apple and Samsung offer when looking for a new phone and how it will tie into your personal and professional lives. Both companies offer a wide range of products that all work well together and can make your life a bit easier if you have multiple products from the same manufacturer. Below is a list of a few other products that can help sway your decision into what phone is for you and links to purchase them on Amazon.

Samsung
Apple
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a marginally bigger screen and 4GB of extra RAM. However, the iPhone's iOS-based operating system capitalizes on better utilization and as such, offers a snappier environment. In most tests online, it seems that the Galaxy S24 Ultra lasts a little over 2 hours longer on a full charge than the iPhone 16 pro, but both should easily see you through the day with standard use. 

Both phones are the current flagship offering from their respective manufacturers and in all honesty, either phone should be more than enough for just about everyone. It just comes down to what you are used to and which side of the Samsung/Apple fence you sit on. Currently, the Galaxy S24 Ultra can be found $1,150 with a 19% discount on Amazon. The iPhone 16 Pro is currently coming in at $1,319.96 making the Samsung flagship cheaper by $169.95 which could go towards some extra accessories. Of course, there are carrier deals to explore as well.

Considering the iPhone 16 Pro had a rather lackluster amount of preorders, it will be interesting to see how pricing pans out for the rest of 2024. One thing is certain, both of these flagship models have some impressive specifications in their own rights and the advancements in mobile phone technology in the last couple of years are rather impressive. 
Tags:  Samsung, Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), galaxy s24 ultra, iphone-16-pro
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment