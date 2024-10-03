iPhone 16 Pro Max Vs Galaxy S24 Ultra: Flagship Phone Specs Compared
Some of the main factors that can help sway people to either the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or the Apple iPhone 16 Pro are going to be screen size, resolution, and refresh rate. Users will also want to make sure the phone of their choice has enough memory and storage for their needs and of course, the camera is one of the biggest things to consider when choosing a new smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Features and Specs
|Processor Platform
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Display
|6.8-inch 1440p LPTO OLED @ 120Hz
|Memory
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Rear-Facing Cameras
|12MP ultrawide, 200MP primary, 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x telephoto
|Front-Facing Cameras
|12MP
|Video Recording
|Up to 8K @ 30 fps
|Battery
|5000mAh; 45W wired, 15W wireless charging
|OS
|Android 14, One UI 6.1
|Dimensions
|162.3 x 79 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|233g
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, LTE, 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave)
|Colors
|Gray, Black, Violet, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Orange
|Pricing
|Starting at $1,299.99
Packing a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging also helps give the S24 ultra the upper hand, at least on paper. It also boasts some of the latest connectivity technologies such as Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 while still coming with the normal NFC, LTE, and 5G we all know and love.
For those budding photographers and videographers, you will be happy to know the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has multiple cameras. On the rear of the phone, there is a 200MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 50MP 5x telephoto camera. This will allow anyone to take amazing photos including closeup macro shots and further away zoomed-in shots. For those who love a good selfie or video chat, there is also a 12MP front-facing camera.
When it comes to video recording, the S24 Ultra allows for up to 8K videos and 30 FPS which is absolutely insane. Be careful if you do shoot in 8K as this can make the phone warm up quickly when in use. Most users will likely want to shoot in 4K 60FPS but there is also a 4K 120FPS for helping capture those high-quality slow motion shots.
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Specifications
While it only has a 3,852 mAh battery, the iPhone 16 Pro should, in most cases, still last the whole day even with extensive use. While the battery may be smaller than that of the Galaxy 24 Ultra, it still features similar connectivity technology and comes with both Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3. As far as storage is concerned, it comes with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options available.
Apple's iPhone 16 Pro comes with three cameras on the rear, instead of the four we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This is due to the 48 MP Fusion camera also supporting a 12MP cropped "2x telephoto mode". This is combined with a 48 MP ultra-wide 13mm and a 12 MP 5x telephoto camera giving users more than sufficient technology to take some of the best photos they can. For the selfie-takers, the front-facing camera is a TrueDepth 12 MP F/1.9 camera that includes an IR sensor for FaceID.
While Apple has left out the 8K video recording feature, the iPhone 16 Pro is no slouch. All the cameras front and back can shoot in 4K Dolby Vision @ 24, 25, 30, and 60 FPS. The rear 48 MP Fusion camera can also shoot in 4K @ 100 or 120 FPS, for those who need those extra frames.
What it all comes down to
- Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 40mm: $249.99
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm: $549.99
- Samsung Galaxy Bud 3 Pro: $249.99
Both phones are the current flagship offering from their respective manufacturers and in all honesty, either phone should be more than enough for just about everyone. It just comes down to what you are used to and which side of the Samsung/Apple fence you sit on. Currently, the Galaxy S24 Ultra can be found $1,150 with a 19% discount on Amazon. The iPhone 16 Pro is currently coming in at $1,319.96 making the Samsung flagship cheaper by $169.95 which could go towards some extra accessories. Of course, there are carrier deals to explore as well.
Considering the iPhone 16 Pro had a rather lackluster amount of preorders, it will be interesting to see how pricing pans out for the rest of 2024. One thing is certain, both of these flagship models have some impressive specifications in their own rights and the advancements in mobile phone technology in the last couple of years are rather impressive.