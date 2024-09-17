Apple Puts The Squeeze On iPhone 16 Pro Users With A Higher Battery Replacement Fee

Apple's repair and service website lets you look up estimated fees for various issues, such as a cracked screen or rear glass, rear camera damage, or other issues. Should the battery need replaced, the new out-of-warranty fee on Apple's flagship phones—iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—will run users $119 without an AppleCare+ plan.

Here are other repair costs revealed by Apple...

Cracked screen (front only): $279 (iPhone 16), $329 (iPhone 16 Plus and Pro), $379 (iPhone 16 Pro Max)

Back glass damage: $169 (iPhone 16 and 16 Pro), $199 (iPhone 16 Plus and Pro Max)

Rear camera: $169 (iPhone 16 and 16 Plus), $249 (iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max)

Other damage: $549 (iPhone 16), $599 (iPhone 16 Plus), $649 (iPhone 16 Pro), $749 (iPhone 16 Pro Max)

All of the above issues are covered under an AppleCare+ plan, with the deductible ranging from $0 to $99, depending on the issue. Battery replacements are free, though only if the iPhone 16 retains less than 80% of its original capacity.





A basic AppleCare+ plan runs $199 for two years or coverage, or $9.99 per month, and includes unlimited repairs for accidental damage, genuine replacement parts, express replacement service, and 24/7 priority access to Apple support. There's also an AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plan that costs $269, or $13.49 per month, which adds—drum roll please—theft and loss protection to the mix.





If you're solely concerned with battery life over time and nothing else, then an AppleCare+ plan doesn't make sense, even with the higher replacement fee on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models. That's because all iPhone 16 models come with a one-year warranty. Should the battery end up needing replaced in the second year, it's still cheaper to play for a replacement versus investing in an AppleCare+ plan.



