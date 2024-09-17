Apple Puts The Squeeze On iPhone 16 Pro Users With A Higher Battery Replacement Fee

The newest generation iPhone models will release in just a few more days, and according to Apple, the iPhone 16 lineup
offers a "huge leap in battery life." More over, Apple claims the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts the "best battery life on iPhone ever." That's great and all, but if you skip an AppleCare+ plan, be warned that an out-of-warranty battery replacement, if needed, will cost more than ever before on both Pro iterations.
Apple's repair and service website lets you look up estimated fees for various issues, such as a cracked screen or rear glass, rear camera damage, or other issues. Should the battery need replaced, the new out-of-warranty fee on Apple's flagship phones—iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max—will run users $119 without an AppleCare+ plan.
That's a 20% markup compared to the entire iPhone 15 lineup
, including the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which carry a $99 fee for a battery replacement. Likewise, the cost is $99 for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, with only the Pro models seeing a price hike.
Here are other repair costs revealed by Apple...
- Cracked screen (front only): $279 (iPhone 16), $329 (iPhone 16 Plus and Pro), $379 (iPhone 16 Pro Max)
- Back glass damage: $169 (iPhone 16 and 16 Pro), $199 (iPhone 16 Plus and Pro Max)
- Rear camera: $169 (iPhone 16 and 16 Plus), $249 (iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max)
- Other damage: $549 (iPhone 16), $599 (iPhone 16 Plus), $649 (iPhone 16 Pro), $749 (iPhone 16 Pro Max)
All of the above issues are covered under an AppleCare+ plan, with the deductible ranging from $0 to $99, depending on the issue. Battery replacements are free, though only if the iPhone 16 retains less than 80% of its original capacity.
A basic AppleCare+ plan runs $199 for two years or coverage, or $9.99 per month, and includes unlimited repairs for accidental damage, genuine replacement parts, express replacement service, and 24/7 priority access to Apple support. There's also an AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss plan that costs $269, or $13.49 per month, which adds—drum roll please—theft and loss protection to the mix.
If you're solely concerned with battery life over time and nothing else, then an AppleCare+ plan doesn't make sense, even with the higher replacement fee on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models. That's because all iPhone 16 models come with a one-year warranty. Should the battery end up needing replaced in the second year, it's still cheaper to play for a replacement versus investing in an AppleCare+ plan.