Samsung Says Galaxy S24 Ultra's 'Washed Out' Display Is A Feature Not A Bug
Samsung is defending its decision to dial back on the vividness of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Vivid display mode, much to the chagrin of some users. Users who prefer the punchy (unrealistic) color setting will have to soldier onward with more muted colors that Samsung says is part of its new display technology.
A growing number of S24 Ultra owners have taken to Reddit and Samsung support forums to voice their displeasure at the phone's Vivid color display setting. It's apparently less saturated now, with colors looking more muted, with some users posting comparison shots between the S24 Ultra with previous generations showing the differences. Some even pointed out that the new Vivid mode looks remarkably like phone's Natural and Intense modes.
Turns out the the "issue" is real, but Samsung Spain made an official statement (through Spanish tech blog Teknofilo) stating that "we have adjusted the colors and brightness of Galaxy S24 series products to provide more accurate and comfortable viewing during use. Some changes have been made to the display technology to provide a more natural viewing experience, so users may notice differences in color depth compared to older devices."
That's great and all, but we do wonder why Samsung couldn't just create a new profile to quell the rebellion. People like options, and ultimately, it's likely a quick fix on the software side. Perhaps as more complaints roll in, Samsung may eventually relent, but for now, the company is sticking to their stance that the current Vivid profile is here to stay, so don't expect a fix.
Regardless, this shouldn't take away from the fact that Samsung infused its flagship with one of the best displays in the business. We came away impressed with it in our review. Even DXOMark recently gave the phone's display a glowing score, where it currently sits in 1st place in its global rankings.