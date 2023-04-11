InWin Unveils Foldable POC Case For A Truly DIY PC Experience And It's Cheap Too
PC case specialist InWin has launched another innovative and thought-provoking design for ardent PC DIY enthusiasts. The new InWin Foldable POC Mini-ITX Towers join the somewhat quirky iBuildiShare series, and provide an extra dimension to the DIY task – they are delivered in a 1.8-inch (45mm) thick flat-pack. The result is you have to DIY your case before you DIY your PC, but the task adds some interesting custom flexibility which we might see taken on wholeheartedly by modders.
If assembling a flat pack PC isn’t daunting enough, the assembly process requires some “art of origami,” skills according to InWin. We think it is referring to the bends users will have to make to the “0.8mm foldable SECC steel panels.” If you have ever bent SECC steel you will probably be aware you don’t want to make a mistake with your initial choice of bend angle or metal fatigue will quickly do its work. Thus, it could be quite disastrous if you bent the tabs on one of the panels the wrong way by accident. Users are encouraged to bend out and/or snap off triangular vents from the case panels for improved airflow.
Back to the InWin Foldable POC Mini-ITX Tower, other than the above worry it looks quite fun. Also, we note that all the panels are available to buy individually if you need a spare for some customization (or to fix up a mistake). For a quick and fun look at the concept of this mini-tower, and its immediate possibilities it is worthwhile checking out the video below.
With the InWin special sauce out of the way, let us now look at the specifications of the POC Case as we would any other design. This is a Mini-ITX design, but is not the most compact, measuring 10.1 x 10.9 x 16.7-inches (256 x 278 x 423mm). Probably one of the reasons for the size is the use of a dedicated GPU chamber with support for up to 346mm GPUs mounted vertically (PCIe 4.0 riser cable included). There is apparently enough room in this chamber for a 3.5-slot wide (82mm) card. Other maximum compatibility figures we have are a CPU cooler height of 142mm and ATX PSU length of 160mm.
Other key specs to know are that the case has room for 3 expansion slots, one 2.5-inch drive, a standard ATX PSU, and a solitary 120mm rear case fan. InWin provides a fan, one of its LUNA AL120 addressable RGB models. Easy access I/O ports include 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, and an HD Audio combo jack. These I/O ports are curiously situated almost central to the top panel, alongside a power button and power / activity LEDs.
The InWin Foldable POC Mini-ITX Tower is $95 direct from the firm, and there are 7 parts in the flat pack alongside the riser cable, aRGB fan, and a few fastenings and case handles. We mentioned above that component parts are available separately and these are all $18 each, except for the PCIe riser cable which is $59. Finally, you can get the case in either blue/black or green/yellow color schemes (spare parts available in either color). Remember, this case is delivered flat-packed, and thus the POC minimizes packaging materials and weight, reducing environmental impact, and keeps the price down.