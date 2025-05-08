Intel Teases AI-Powered Arc Pro Battlemage GPU Reveal At Computex





Intel's Arc Battlemage GPU is going Pro this month. The Santa Clara chip maker confirmed as much in a post on X, though it stopped short of offering up any concrete specifications or other details, such as availability and pricing. All will be revealed at the Computex event in Taipei, which runs from Monday, May 29, 2025 until Friday, May 23.

"New Intel Arc Pro GPUs are on the way. See you in Taipei!," Intel posted on X. An accompanying images adds, "Pro + AI Multiple Computex Intel Arc." Make of that what you will.





While not a whole lot is revealed in the teaser, there have been rumors of an Arc Pro Battlemage GPU with 24GB of VRAM being in the works. These rumors date back to at least December of 2024, with the folks at Quantum Bits claiming (via Google Translate) that a "larger memory version" of Battlemage will make a 2025 debut.





The site also said it received an "insider tip" claiming Intel has been paying attention to red-hot demand for artificial intelligence (AI) products, and as a result, adjusted its roadmap to include a Pro series graphics solution with 24GB of VRAM.





So far, Battlemage has been exclusive to the consumer gaming segment with Intel's Arc B580 and Arc B570 GPUs. The Arc B580 ($249 MSRP) features a BMG-G21 GPU with 20 execution units and 2,560 shading units, along with 12GB of GDDR6 memory tied to a 192-bit bus, for 456GB/s of memory bandwidth.





Meanwhile the Arc B570 ($219 MSRP) sports 18 execution units and 2,304 shading units, and 10GB of GDDR6 on a narrower 160-bit bus for 380GB/s of memory bandwidth.





It's worth noting that Intel also gave its previous generation Arc Alchemist GPUs the Pro treatment in desktop/workstation form with the launch of the Arc Pro A60, A50, and A40, and also in mobile/laptop form, none with more than 12GB of VRAM. Since then, however, AI has emerged as a driving force in the marketplace, making a 24GB (or even more) variant of Battlemage all the more plausible.