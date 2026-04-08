Intel's New Neural Compression Tech Can Work On GPUs Without AI Cores
The results of the compression look impressive and are comparable to the original material, even upon close inspection. Intel claims that TSNC is meant for developer use an offer multiple benefits: accelerating install time by reducing file sizes, faster streaming of textures as a game loads, streaming textures during real-time gameplay, and loading textures without holding them in VRAM in an uncompressed state.
The benefits of compression technologies like this are obvious in terms of potential bandwidth and storage savings. In the future, we suspect games will ship with support for both Intel TSNC and NVIDIA NTC, or a similar alternative will find its way into DirectX and Vulcan.
What remains to be seen is how Intel TSNC actually performs in games or higher-fidelity, path traced scenes. NVIDIA was a lot more eager to show off its texture compression with large, complex scenes, while Intel's presentation is more focused on individual models and texture sets. In any case, we look forward to seeing how these neural compression technologies mature and ultimately come to market.