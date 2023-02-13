Intel's Low Power Raptor Lake-T CPUs Finally Land At Retail, Here's A Pricing Breakdown

Pricing Breakdown

i9-13900T @ $674 (629€)

i7-13700T @ $470 (439€)

i5-13600T @ $309 (289€)

i5-13500T @ $284 (265€)

i5-13400T @ $273 (255€)

i3-13100T @ $155 (145€)

Moving onto pricing, as we mentioned in the intro, CaseKing is looking for the same sized dollop of cash for the RPL T-series as the faster mainstream parts. In USD terms, converted from Euros today, that means the following:We have also seen these T-series CPUs for sale in Japan and expect US availability and actual US retail prices to follow shortly.