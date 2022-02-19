Intel’s Beefiest Arc Alchemist GPU Breaks Cover With 2.4GHz Core Clock In Benchmark Leak





In case you missed it, Intel's planning to ship some four million or more discrete GPUs this year, and going forward , too. That doesn't necessarily mean four million desktop graphics cards, but to put things in perspective, the entire desktop graphics card market in 2021 was just twelve million units.

One big question mark concerning DG2-512 (the old codename for the biggest Alchemist chip) has been its clock speed. Folks don't talk about the ol' MHz number much anymore, but it's still one of the important determinants of processor performance. Well, we have at least one data point now, courtesy of the Benchleaks bot on Twitter.









The fascinating part of the listing isn't the score. At 85448 points, it's a respectable result that puts it in the company of the GeForce RTX 2070 AMD Radeon VII , and Quadro GP100 , but certainly nothing to write home about for a flagship product releasing in 2022. Keep in mind that this is an OpenCL compute benchmark that is almost totally unrelated to card's performance on gaming or other consumer workloads, and it's very likely that Intel hasn't gotten around to properly optimizing its OpenCL driver yet, either.







Other results around the same region as the leaked benchmark.

Other results around the same region as the leaked benchmark.