Intel Xeon W-1300 Rocket Lake Workstation CPU Details Leaked By ASRock





It seems Intel is about to launch a line of Xeon W processors based on Rocket Lake. One of its hardware partners certainly believes that to be true—over at ASRock, an updated CPU support list highlights a handful of mainstream Xeon W-1300 series processors, along with some basic specifications for each SKU (clockspeed, cache, and TDP).







The new chips feature the same underlying architecture as Intel's recently launched 11th Gen Core desktop processors (codenamed Rocket Lake-S). There are a total of five Xeon W-1300 series processors listed, seemingly comprised of both 6-core/12-thread and 8-core/16-thread models, based on the cache arrangement. Here they are...









Sitting at the top of the stack is the Xeon W-1390 (B0), a 8-core/16-thread part with a 2.8GHz clock speed, 16MB of L3 cache, and 80W TDP. Just underneath it is the Xeon W-1390T (B), a lower power variant with a 35W TDP and 1.5GHz clock. And then there's the Xeon W-1370 (B0), another 8-core/16-thread model, with a 2.9GHz clock, 16MB of L3 cache, and 80W TDP.





Moving on down the list, there are two additional models, both with 6 cores and 12 threads. The higher end of the two is the Xeon W-1350P (B0) with a 4GHz clock (the fastest frequency of the bunch), 12MB of L3 cache, and a 125W TDP. This is followed by the Xeon W-1350 (B0) with a 3.3GHz clock, 12MB of L3 cache, and 80W TDP.





ASRock's list is undoubtedly a partial snapshot of what Intel will ultimately end up launching. We anticipate there being higher power (and higher wattage) "P" variants of the Xeon W-1370 and Xeon W-1390, with faster clock speeds than the non-P counterparts.





As with the consumer desktop models, Rocket Lake in Xeon-W form will top out at 8 cores and 16 threads, compared to Comet Lake, which scales to 10 cores and 20 threads. Intel is claiming a 19 percent jump in IPC (instructions per clock) performance, along with faster memory support, better I/O, and various other upgrades.





Interestingly, ASRock only leaked Intel's unreleased CPUs, and not whatever workstation-oriented motherboards based on Intel's upcoming W580 chipset end up launching. That said, there will not be a change in socket—the Xeon X-1300 series will feature the same LGA 1200 socket, with ASRock listing support for various Z490, W480, and H470 motherboards.

