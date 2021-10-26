CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyTuesday, October 26, 2021, 09:55 AM EDT

Intel Xe HPG Scavenger Hunt Is Your Shot To Win An Arc Alchemist GPU And It Starts Soon

Intel Graphics Card
Anyone with an aging GPU knows the struggle of trying to upgrade in this climate. Graphics card prices are through the roof, even when they're in stock by first-party sellers (Best Buy has been a pleasant exception here and there). So if you have some free time to spare, think about participating in Intel's Xe HPG scavenger hunt—you could win an Arc Alchemist graphics card when it releases next year.

This is a continuation of a teaser video Intel posted to Twitter earlier this year. The video contained a few semi-hidden clues that, when decoded, led internet sleuths to GPS coordinates at Niagra Falls, and eventually an IP address for Intel's Xe HPG scavenger hunt microsite. Now several months later, Intel is teasing a sweet giveaway...

Intel Graphics Arc Alchemist Tweet

"The Xe HPG Savenger Hunt is afoot, and some clever gamers will win the upcoming Arc Alchemist graphics card," Intel states. There's an accompanying graphic that reads, "Get sleuthing for a chance to win."

What exactly that entails is not yet known, because the scavenger hunt has not actually started yet. It will very soon, though. Described on the microsite as "Phase 2," it kicks off October 27, 2021 at 9am PT (12pm ET). Here's how it work...
  • Submit correct answers to earn points
  • Get more points for submitting correct answers faster
  • PRIZE GET* *maybe
You also have to register in you want to participate (name and email). After doing so, it's revealed there will be 10 questions. You can also participate in Intel's leaderboard, if you choose (it's optional).

There are a whole bunch of Twitter accounts that will be dropping clues, including @IntelGraphics, @PGelsinger, @RajaOnTheEdge, @gfxLisa, @RogerDChandler, @BobDuffy, @CaptGeek, @theBrycelsRT, and @XboxGamePassPC.

Here's the best part, though—Intel's not just giving away one or two graphics card as part of a grand prize, but intends to award 300 Arc Alchemist GPUs "before they're even available!"

Good luck to anyone who participates, and be sure to check out the terms and conditions (which, incidentally, may have tipped the price of Intel's flagship Arc Alchemist card).




Tags:  Intel, (NASDAQ:INTC), xe hpg, intel arc, alchemist

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment