Intel Contest May Hint At Flagship Arc Alchemist Graphics Card Pricing





We regularly cover Intel's upcoming " Alchemist " GPUs around here. It's not every day that you get a whole new vendor entering a firmly established market space—especially not one like Intel , who actually has the means to make a solid go at it.

The interesting part comes in the fine print of the contest. Buried in the terms and conditions, due to laws that require such disclosures, are fairly-specific details on exactly what the company will be awarding to contest winners. A hundred grand prize winners will get a "Premium" Arc graphics card, while another two-hundred first place winners will get a "Performance" Arc graphics card. We can reasonably presume that those are the "x80" and "x70" variants, to borrow GeForce nomenclature.





The relevant text from the Terms & Conditions. (Click for bigger.)





