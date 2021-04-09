Intel Xe-HPG DG2 Discrete Gaming GPU Spied In Photos, Alleged Performance Target Revealed

The eventual Xe-XPG is one of several Xe GPUs, as Intel is targeting a wide range of segments. Here's a general overview of the Xe stack and the intended market sector for each GPU...

Xe-HPC: HPC Exascale

HPC Exascale Xe-HP: Data center / artificial intelligence

Data center / artificial intelligence Xe-HPG: Gaming (enthusiast and mid-range)

Gaming (enthusiast and mid-range) Xe-LP: Integrated and entry-level graphics)

We have already seen Intel's Xe graphics architecture in action, to an extent, with its integrated solutions. Intel also previously sampled a handicapped DG1 Software Development Vehicle to certain ISV partners, so developers could begin optimizing their software, applications, and games to fully leverage its Xe graphics architecture.





If you play PC games, the Xe-HPG is what you are waiting for, and hoping will be competitive, if for no other reason than to put pressure on AMD and NVIDIA to keep prices in check. But will it actually be competitive? It certainly could be, and supposedly reliable sources have relayed some very positive information to leaker Moore's Law is Dead, who posted some interesting tidbits in a new YouTube video





Not all of the rumored information is new, such as DG2 being expected to arrive with 512 execution units, a 2.2GHz clock speed, and 16GB of GDDR6 memory pumping data through a 256-bit memory. However, there are some new revelations, assuming the sources know what they are talking about.









It's now said that DG2 will feature a 275W TPD. Apparently the initial plan was to target 225-250W, but Intel has decided to push it a little harder.





Now for the most interesting part. The DG2 variant with 512 EUs is said to perform somewhere between a GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3080. To be clear, the final product is not expected to offer the same performance as a GeForce RTX 3080, but should land around the same performance level as a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti (which does not exist...yet).





Performance will depend in part on driver software. To that end, it's said stability is a problem at the moment, but is expected to get better as Intel continues to work on its drivers.





Unfortunately, a release is not imminent. The latest rumors suggest a DG2 card with 512 EUs will not be ready before the fourth quarter of this year, so the most optimistic scenario would be a late 2021 debut, or early 2022 (sources say prosumer and professional models will for sure not come out until next year).





Depending on the time frame, offering performance on par with a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti may or may not be impressive, but we'll have to wait and see. One thing potentially working in Intel's favor is the GPU shortage, which is expected to linger for several months.

